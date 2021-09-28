WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36511536
Thomas cf512000.244
Escobar ss513100.287
Soto rf401111.321
Bell 1b410001.254
Hernandez lf411001.275
K.Ruiz c300110.273
García 2b402201.245
Kieboom 3b311012.216
Jos.Gray p300000.048
Voth p000000.500
Thompson p000000---
Finnegan p000000---
d-Stevenson ph101000.223
Rainey p000000---

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3548466
Tapia lf400010.273
Rodgers 2b000000.284
1-Hampson pr-2b411001.239
Blackmon rf410011.270
Story ss321021.245
Cron 1b502101.277
McMahon 3b401311.254
Díaz c402001.242
Hilliard cf400000.208
Márquez p101000.264
a-Daza ph100000.282
Stephenson p000000---
b-R.Ruiz ph100000.182
Sheffield p000000---
Chacín p000000.000
c-Welker ph000010.167
Estévez p000000---

Washington000310001_5111
Colorado000003001_480

a-grounded out for Márquez in the 5th. b-flied out for Stephenson in the 6th. c-walked for Chacín in the 8th. d-singled for Finnegan in the 9th.

1-ran for Rodgers in the 1st.

E_García (10). LOB_Washington 8, Colorado 11. 2B_Thomas (13), McMahon (30), Cron (29). RBIs_K.Ruiz (15), García 2 (21), Soto (93), Escobar (27), McMahon 3 (80), Cron (89). SB_McMahon (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Jos.Gray, Bell 3); Colorado 6 (Story, Díaz, R.Ruiz, Cron, Tapia, McMahon). RISP_Washington 5 for 10; Colorado 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Bell, Daza.

DP_Washington 1 (Kieboom, García, Bell); Colorado 1 (Estévez, Díaz, Cron).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jos.Gray, W, 2-251-343334905.85
Voth, H, 72-310000145.53
Thompson, H, 7110011212.92
Finnegan, H, 13110011203.46
Rainey, S, 3-6111110176.75
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, L, 12-11564424904.40
Stephenson11000193.20
Sheffield100010183.38
Chacín100001134.26
Estévez141100234.42

Inherited runners-scored_Voth 1-0. IBB_off Márquez (Kieboom). HBP_Jos.Gray (Rodgers), Márquez (Bell). WP_Jos.Gray, Finnegan, Sheffield.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Ben May; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:45. A_20,388 (50,445).

