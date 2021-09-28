|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|3
|6
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Escobar ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.321
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|K.Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|García 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Jos.Gray p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|6
|6
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Rodgers 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|1-Hampson pr-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Story ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.254
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Márquez p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|a-Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-R.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Welker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Washington
|000
|310
|001_5
|11
|1
|Colorado
|000
|003
|001_4
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Márquez in the 5th. b-flied out for Stephenson in the 6th. c-walked for Chacín in the 8th. d-singled for Finnegan in the 9th.
1-ran for Rodgers in the 1st.
E_García (10). LOB_Washington 8, Colorado 11. 2B_Thomas (13), McMahon (30), Cron (29). RBIs_K.Ruiz (15), García 2 (21), Soto (93), Escobar (27), McMahon 3 (80), Cron (89). SB_McMahon (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Jos.Gray, Bell 3); Colorado 6 (Story, Díaz, R.Ruiz, Cron, Tapia, McMahon). RISP_Washington 5 for 10; Colorado 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Bell, Daza.
DP_Washington 1 (Kieboom, García, Bell); Colorado 1 (Estévez, Díaz, Cron).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jos.Gray, W, 2-2
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|90
|5.85
|Voth, H, 7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.53
|Thompson, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.92
|Finnegan, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.46
|Rainey, S, 3-6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|6.75
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 12-11
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|90
|4.40
|Stephenson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.20
|Sheffield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.38
|Chacín
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.26
|Estévez
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|4.42
Inherited runners-scored_Voth 1-0. IBB_off Márquez (Kieboom). HBP_Jos.Gray (Rodgers), Márquez (Bell). WP_Jos.Gray, Finnegan, Sheffield.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Ben May; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:45. A_20,388 (50,445).