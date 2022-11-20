FGFTReb
WASHINGTON (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Daniels194-94-40-21312
Schwartz270-40-00-0230
Van Dyke224-71-10-12010
Noble302-50-02-7224
Oliver160-30-00-3010
Grothaus154-70-02-4028
Rees61-10-00-0022
Brown60-20-21-2000
Ladine183-114-41-62010
Stines264-80-00-32010
Watkins150-10-21-3010
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20022-589-139-35111456

Percentages: FG 37.931, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Stines 2-2, Van Dyke 1-3, Schwartz 0-2, Noble 0-2, Oliver 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ladine 0-3, Watkins 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Daniels 2, Grothaus 2, Van Dyke 1, Noble 1, Stines 1, Watkins 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Noble 5, Van Dyke 2, Watkins 2, Daniels 1, Grothaus 1, Rees 1, Ladine 1, Stines 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Noble 4, Ladine 2, Schwartz 1, Van Dyke 1, Oliver 1, Grothaus 1, Stines 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
IDAHO ST. (1-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Murillo160-30-01-4020
Boswell332-60-00-0026
Bourne364-131-10-6219
Garnett282-70-00-3144
Spink312-52-22-4056
Bello235-90-01-80110
Wright40-22-20-0012
Bevington10-00-00-0000
Burks161-50-00-1022
Covello110-00-00-1120
Flor10-00-00-0010
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20016-505-55-2942139

Percentages: FG 32.000, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Boswell 2-5, Garnett 0-1, Spink 0-1, Burks 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bello 3, Boswell 1, Bourne 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Garnett 7, Murillo 2, Bourne 2, Burks 2, Boswell 1, Spink 1, Wright 1, Covello 1, Flor 1)

Steals: 6 (Garnett 2, Spink 1, Bello 1, Burks 1, Flor 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Idaho St.12810939
Washington101482456

A_3,859

Officials_Sydney Mott, Corey Long, Melissa Barlow

