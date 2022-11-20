IDAHO ST. (1-3)
Murillo 0-3 0-0 0, Boswell 2-6 0-0 6, Bourne 4-13 1-1 9, Garnett 2-7 0-0 4, Spink 2-5 2-2 6, Bello 5-9 0-0 10, Wright 0-2 2-2 2, Bevington 0-0 0-0 0, Burks 1-5 0-0 2, Covello 0-0 0-0 0, Flor 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-50 5-5 39
WASHINGTON (4-0)
Daniels 4-9 4-4 12, Schwartz 0-4 0-0 0, Van Dyke 4-7 1-1 10, Noble 2-5 0-0 4, Oliver 0-3 0-0 0, Grothaus 4-7 0-0 8, Rees 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-2 0-2 0, Ladine 3-11 4-4 10, Stines 4-8 0-0 10, Watkins 0-1 0-2 0, Totals 22-58 9-13 56
|Idaho St.
|12
|8
|10
|9
|—
|39
|Washington
|10
|14
|8
|24
|—
|56
3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 2-9 (Boswell 2-5, Garnett 0-1, Spink 0-1, Burks 0-2), Washington 3-15 (Schwartz 0-2, Van Dyke 1-3, Noble 0-2, Oliver 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ladine 0-3, Stines 2-2, Watkins 0-1). Assists_Idaho St. 4 (Bourne 2), Washington 11 (Ladine 2, Noble 2, Schwartz 2, Stines 2, Van Dyke 2). Fouled Out_Idaho St. Spink. Rebounds_Idaho St. 29 (Bello 8), Washington 35 (Noble 7). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 21, Washington 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,859.
