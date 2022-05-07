|Florida
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Washington
|1
|2
|3
|—
|6
First Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 1 (Duclair, Ekblad), 2:45. 2, Washington, Oshie 2 (Ovechkin, Carlson), 19:34 (pp). Penalties_Luostarinen, FLA (Holding), 6:53; Mantha, WSH (Cross Checking), 17:30; Weegar, FLA (Holding Stick), 19:27.
Second Period_3, Washington, Johansson 1 (Mantha, Backstrom), 9:51. 4, Washington, van Riemsdyk 1 (Backstrom, Johansson), 18:49. Penalties_Fehervary, WSH (Tripping), 2:42; Schultz, WSH (Interference), 5:01; Duclair, FLA (Interference), 11:45; Florida bench, served by Hornqvist (Roughing), 19:34; Mantha, WSH (Roughing), 19:34; Bennett, FLA (Tripping), 19:34.
Third Period_5, Washington, Ovechkin 1 (Mantha, Sheary), 10:25 (pp). 6, Washington, Carlson 1 (Eller), 15:40 (en). 7, Washington, Hathaway 1 (Dowd, Larsson), 19:18. Penalties_Huberdeau, FLA (Interference), 8:52; Florida bench, served by Marchment (Too Many Men on the Ice), 16:53.
Shots on Goal_Florida 9-13-8_30. Washington 11-7-13_31.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 3; Washington 2 of 6.
Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 1-2-0 (30 shots-25 saves). Washington, Samsonov 1-0-0 (30-29).
A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:34.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Brian Pochmara, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Andrew Smith.
