WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35695310
Abrams ss512101.252
Thomas rf300012.284
Meneses dh501101.281
Smith 1b400011.263
Kieboom 3b412001.429
Rutherford lf000000.182
Vargas 2b-3b400000.234
Adams c400003.295
Alu lf-2b322111.239
Call cf322200.202

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals375125412
LeMahieu 1b311021.239
Judge rf411110.278
Torres 2b513201.268
Stanton dh514200.204
1-Cabrera pr000000.209
Bader cf500004.249
Volpe ss300011.214
Pereira lf401003.091
Higashioka c301000.229
a-Bauers ph100001.206
Rortvedt c000000.136
Peraza 3b411001.159

Washington001000401_690
New York102000011_5121

a-struck out for Higashioka in the 8th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 9th.

E_Volpe (12). LOB_Washington 7, New York 9. 2B_Kieboom (1), Alu (1), Higashioka (9), Stanton (10), Pereira (1). HR_Call (7), off Kahnle; Abrams (14), off Kahnle; Judge (28), off Corbin; Torres (20), off Corbin; Stanton (19), off Weems. RBIs_Alu (10), Call 2 (35), Abrams (49), Meneses (70), Judge (55), Torres 2 (52), Stanton 2 (47). SB_Peraza (5). CS_Peraza (2). S_Call.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Smith 3, Meneses); New York 4 (Bauers, Volpe 2, Bader). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; New York 1 for 10.

GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Washington 1 (Vargas, Abrams, Smith).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, W, 9-11673337934.70
Harvey, H, 15100011132.72
Weems, H, 62-321102232.85
Finnegan, S, 23-3011-331102312.86
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
King22-311023503.13
Middleton11-300003160.82
Brito, H, 121-311102345.37
Kahnle, L, 1-3, BS, 1-32-333302163.00
Abreu100010144.58
Holmes141100193.00

Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 1-0, Middleton 2-0, Kahnle 1-1. HBP_Holmes (Thomas). WP_Corbin, King.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:54. A_39,681 (47,309).

