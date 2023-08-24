|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|3
|10
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Meneses dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Rutherford lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Vargas 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.295
|Alu lf-2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.239
|Call cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.202
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|4
|12
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.204
|1-Cabrera pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Bader cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.249
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Pereira lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.091
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|a-Bauers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Rortvedt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Peraza 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Washington
|001
|000
|401_6
|9
|0
|New York
|102
|000
|011_5
|12
|1
a-struck out for Higashioka in the 8th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 9th.
E_Volpe (12). LOB_Washington 7, New York 9. 2B_Kieboom (1), Alu (1), Higashioka (9), Stanton (10), Pereira (1). HR_Call (7), off Kahnle; Abrams (14), off Kahnle; Judge (28), off Corbin; Torres (20), off Corbin; Stanton (19), off Weems. RBIs_Alu (10), Call 2 (35), Abrams (49), Meneses (70), Judge (55), Torres 2 (52), Stanton 2 (47). SB_Peraza (5). CS_Peraza (2). S_Call.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Smith 3, Meneses); New York 4 (Bauers, Volpe 2, Bader). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; New York 1 for 10.
GIDP_Stanton.
DP_Washington 1 (Vargas, Abrams, Smith).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 9-11
|6
|7
|3
|3
|3
|7
|93
|4.70
|Harvey, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.72
|Weems, H, 6
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|2.85
|Finnegan, S, 23-30
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|2.86
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|King
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|50
|3.13
|Middleton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.82
|Brito, H, 1
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|34
|5.37
|Kahnle, L, 1-3, BS, 1-3
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|16
|3.00
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.58
|Holmes
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 1-0, Middleton 2-0, Kahnle 1-1. HBP_Holmes (Thomas). WP_Corbin, King.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:54. A_39,681 (47,309).
