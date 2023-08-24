WashingtonNew York
Totals35695Totals375125
Abrams ss5121LeMahieu 1b3110
Thomas rf3000Judge rf4111
Meneses dh5011Torres 2b5132
Smith 1b4000Stanton dh5142
Kieboom 3b4120Cabrera pr0000
Rutherford lf0000Bader cf5000
Vargas 2b-3b4000Volpe ss3000
Adams c4000Pereira lf4010
Alu lf-2b3221Higashioka c3010
Call cf3222Bauers ph1000
Rortvedt c0000
Peraza 3b4110

Washington0010004016
New York1020000115

E_Volpe (12). DP_Washington 1, New York 0. LOB_Washington 7, New York 9. 2B_Kieboom (1), Alu (1), Higashioka (9), Stanton (10), Pereira (1). HR_Call (7), Abrams (14), Judge (28), Torres (20), Stanton (19). SB_Peraza (5). S_Call (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Corbin W,9-11673337
Harvey H,15100011
Weems H,62-321102
Finnegan S,23-3011-331102
New York
King22-311023
Middleton11-300003
Brito H,121-311102
Kahnle L,1-3 BS,1-32-333302
Abreu100010
Holmes141100

HBP_Holmes (Thomas). WP_Corbin, King.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:54. A_39,681 (47,309).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

