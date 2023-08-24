|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Meneses dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cabrera pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutherford lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pereira lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alu lf-2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Call cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Bauers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rortvedt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Washington
|001
|000
|401
|—
|6
|New York
|102
|000
|011
|—
|5
E_Volpe (12). DP_Washington 1, New York 0. LOB_Washington 7, New York 9. 2B_Kieboom (1), Alu (1), Higashioka (9), Stanton (10), Pereira (1). HR_Call (7), Abrams (14), Judge (28), Torres (20), Stanton (19). SB_Peraza (5). S_Call (3).
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Holmes (Thomas). WP_Corbin, King.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:54. A_39,681 (47,309).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
