|Washington
|2
|1
|3
|—
|6
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rust 24 (Malkin, Guentzel), 0:45. 2, Washington, Johansson 7, 1:01. 3, Washington, Orlov 11 (Larsson, Dowd), 7:24. 4, Pittsburgh, Carter 17 (Rodrigues), 18:34. 5, Pittsburgh, Boyle 10 (Blueger, Letang), 19:34. Penalties_Eller, WSH (Hooking), 2:48; Eller, WSH (Interference), 13:09.
Second Period_6, Washington, Ovechkin 44 (Carlson, Backstrom), 4:49 (pp). Penalties_Letang, PIT (Interference), 2:28; Carter, PIT (High Sticking), 4:06; Dumoulin, PIT (Delay of Game), 4:09.
Third Period_7, Washington, Wilson 22, 11:35. 8, Washington, Kuznetsov 23, 18:19 (en). 9, Washington, Fehervary 7 (Carlson, Wilson), 19:33 (en). Penalties_van Riemsdyk, WSH (Fighting), 11:35; Zucker, PIT (Fighting), 11:35; Pittsburgh bench, served by Heinen (Too Many Men on the Ice), 14:15; Fehervary, WSH (High Sticking), 17:21.
Shots on Goal_Washington 10-16-19_45. Pittsburgh 14-11-7_32.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 4; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.
Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 21-9-4 (32 shots-29 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 33-18-6 (43-39).
A_18,404 (18,387). T_2:43.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Bryan Pancich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.