San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3016159
Slater lf401001.313
Flores 1b-2b402001.296
Davis 3b200021.264
Bailey c401000.263
Matos cf401001.257
Yastrzemski rf400002.226
Villar dh100011.149
a-Pederson ph-dh111110.244
Schmitt ss200000.213
b-Wade Jr. ph-1b100010.275
Wisely 2b-ss300002.177

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34611625
Abrams ss400101.256
Thomas rf423100.295
Candelario 3b300012.254
Meneses dh411000.278
Garrett lf301112.262
Smith 1b402200.272
Adams c422100.289
García 2b412000.269
Call cf400000.210

San Francisco000000100_160
Washington20121000x_6110

a-homered for Villar in the 7th. b-walked for Schmitt in the 7th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Washington 7. 2B_Flores (14), Garrett (11), Thomas (26). HR_Pederson (10), off Willingham; Adams (4), off DeSclafani. RBIs_Pederson (35), Smith 2 (27), Garrett (25), Abrams (40), Thomas (54), Adams (11). SB_Thomas 4 (12). SF_Abrams.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Davis, Schmitt 2); Washington 3 (Smith, Adams, Meneses). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; Washington 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Matos. GIDP_Wisely, Bailey.

DP_Washington 3 (Abrams, García, Smith; Smith, Abrams; Thomas, Smith, Thomas).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander, L, 6-12-322200163.62
DeSclafani41-384422784.88
Junis210002324.55
Ta.Rogers10000172.94
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, W, 6-7540028904.37
Weems100010203.55
Willingham1111101011.42
Thompson110000104.34
La Sorsa1000111210.29

Inherited runners-scored_DeSclafani 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:28. A_23,404 (41,376).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you