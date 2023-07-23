|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|5
|9
|Slater lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Flores 1b-2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Matos cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Villar dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.149
|a-Pederson ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Schmitt ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|b-Wade Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Wisely 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|2
|5
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Thomas rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Garrett lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.262
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Adams c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|García 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Call cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100_1
|6
|0
|Washington
|201
|210
|00x_6
|11
|0
a-homered for Villar in the 7th. b-walked for Schmitt in the 7th.
LOB_San Francisco 7, Washington 7. 2B_Flores (14), Garrett (11), Thomas (26). HR_Pederson (10), off Willingham; Adams (4), off DeSclafani. RBIs_Pederson (35), Smith 2 (27), Garrett (25), Abrams (40), Thomas (54), Adams (11). SB_Thomas 4 (12). SF_Abrams.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Davis, Schmitt 2); Washington 3 (Smith, Adams, Meneses). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; Washington 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Matos. GIDP_Wisely, Bailey.
DP_Washington 3 (Abrams, García, Smith; Smith, Abrams; Thomas, Smith, Thomas).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 6-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|3.62
|DeSclafani
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|78
|4.88
|Junis
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|4.55
|Ta.Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.94
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, W, 6-7
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|90
|4.37
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.55
|Willingham
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|11.42
|Thompson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.34
|La Sorsa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|10.29
Inherited runners-scored_DeSclafani 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:28. A_23,404 (41,376).
