WashingtonSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals396146Totals30030
Thomas cf3112Nootbaar rf4000
García 2b6011O'Neill cf4010
Meneses 1b5031Goldschmidt dh3000
Voit dh4001Arenado 3b3000
Ruiz c3121Pujols 1b4000
Hernández lf4020Dickerson lf3000
Vargas 3b4100Gorman 2b3000
Palacios rf5110Molina c3010
Abrams ss5240Edman ss3010

Washington0010040106
St. Louis0000000000

E_Sánchez (2). LOB_Washington 14, St. Louis 5. 2B_Thomas (22). 3B_Abrams (1). HR_Ruiz (7). SF_Voit (1). S_Vargas (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Sánchez W,2-5520023
Harvey100000
M.Thompson S,1-1310001
St. Louis
Flaherty L,0-1561116
Pallante1-344410
Stratton2-310010
Z.Thompson110010
Naile221110

HBP_Flaherty (Thomas).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:05. A_45,779 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you