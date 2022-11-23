FRESNO ST. (1-4)
Moore 7-13 1-2 15, Baker 3-10 0-0 8, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Whitaker 2-9 1-1 6, Holland 2-8 2-2 8, Yap 4-11 0-2 9, Andre 4-5 0-0 8, Colimerio 1-2 1-1 3, Isitua 0-1 0-0 0, Brinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 5-8 57.
WASHINGTON (4-1)
Brooks 4-15 7-7 16, Meah 2-3 0-0 4, Bajema 3-8 0-0 8, Bey 3-10 1-2 8, Fuller 1-7 5-6 7, Kepnang 4-5 0-0 8, Menifield 3-8 0-2 7, Johnson 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 22-58 13-18 62.
Halftime_Fresno St. 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 6-26 (Holland 2-6, Baker 2-8, Yap 1-5, Whitaker 1-7), Washington 5-23 (Bajema 2-5, Brooks 1-4, Menifield 1-5, Bey 1-8, Fuller 0-1). Rebounds_Fresno St. 40 (Moore 13), Washington 30 (Meah 7). Assists_Fresno St. 14 (Campbell 8), Washington 6 (Fuller, Johnson 2). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 20, Washington 15.
