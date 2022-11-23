FGFTReb
FRESNO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moore317-131-24-131215
Baker323-100-01-3118
Campbell240-20-02-7830
Whitaker342-91-11-3026
Holland312-82-23-9018
Yap274-110-21-3449
Andre104-50-01-1038
Colimerio51-21-11-1043
Isitua40-10-00-0000
Brinson20-00-00-0000
Totals20023-615-814-40142057

Percentages: FG .377, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Holland 2-6, Baker 2-8, Yap 1-5, Whitaker 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Isitua, Moore, Whitaker).

Turnovers: 20 (Baker 6, Campbell 4, Whitaker 3, Yap 3, Andre, Colimerio, Holland, Moore).

Steals: 5 (Baker, Campbell, Isitua, Whitaker, Yap).

Technical Fouls: Moore, 9:30 first; Andre, 8:08 first.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks394-157-70-50216
Meah162-30-04-7024
Bajema233-80-01-5028
Bey353-101-21-4128
Fuller261-75-60-3207
Kepnang264-50-01-4048
Menifield213-80-20-2117
Johnson142-20-10-0224
Totals20022-5813-187-3061562

Percentages: FG .379, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Bajema 2-5, Brooks 1-4, Menifield 1-5, Bey 1-8, Fuller 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Brooks 3, Bey, Kepnang, Meah).

Turnovers: 14 (Brooks 4, Bey 3, Meah 3, Fuller 2, Bajema, Kepnang).

Steals: 10 (Fuller 3, Brooks 2, Kepnang 2, Bajema, Bey, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fresno St.282957
Washington273562

