|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FRESNO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moore
|31
|7-13
|1-2
|4-13
|1
|2
|15
|Baker
|32
|3-10
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|8
|Campbell
|24
|0-2
|0-0
|2-7
|8
|3
|0
|Whitaker
|34
|2-9
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Holland
|31
|2-8
|2-2
|3-9
|0
|1
|8
|Yap
|27
|4-11
|0-2
|1-3
|4
|4
|9
|Andre
|10
|4-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|8
|Colimerio
|5
|1-2
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|4
|3
|Isitua
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|5-8
|14-40
|14
|20
|57
Percentages: FG .377, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Holland 2-6, Baker 2-8, Yap 1-5, Whitaker 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Isitua, Moore, Whitaker).
Turnovers: 20 (Baker 6, Campbell 4, Whitaker 3, Yap 3, Andre, Colimerio, Holland, Moore).
Steals: 5 (Baker, Campbell, Isitua, Whitaker, Yap).
Technical Fouls: Moore, 9:30 first; Andre, 8:08 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|39
|4-15
|7-7
|0-5
|0
|2
|16
|Meah
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|2
|4
|Bajema
|23
|3-8
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|8
|Bey
|35
|3-10
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|8
|Fuller
|26
|1-7
|5-6
|0-3
|2
|0
|7
|Kepnang
|26
|4-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|8
|Menifield
|21
|3-8
|0-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|7
|Johnson
|14
|2-2
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|13-18
|7-30
|6
|15
|62
Percentages: FG .379, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Bajema 2-5, Brooks 1-4, Menifield 1-5, Bey 1-8, Fuller 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Brooks 3, Bey, Kepnang, Meah).
Turnovers: 14 (Brooks 4, Bey 3, Meah 3, Fuller 2, Bajema, Kepnang).
Steals: 10 (Fuller 3, Brooks 2, Kepnang 2, Bajema, Bey, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Fresno St.
|28
|29
|—
|57
|Washington
|27
|35
|—
|62
.
