UC IRVINE (2-1)
Dean 0-5 1-2 1, Hunt 6-17 0-0 17, Konate 1-7 6-8 8, Tom 1-4 0-2 3, Williams 1-7 2-2 4, Gony 0-1 0-0 0, Hernandez 4-11 0-0 9, Kaupu 2-3 0-1 4, Lee 2-7 0-0 5, Parkinson 2-6 0-0 4, Scharpf 2-2 0-0 5, Totals 21-70 9-15 60
WASHINGTON (3-0)
Daniels 9-16 5-6 23, Schwartz 3-10 0-0 6, Van Dyke 3-11 4-12 11, Noble 2-7 1-2 5, Oliver 4-8 1-3 9, Grothaus 0-0 0-0 0, Rees 0-0 0-0 0, Ladine 1-1 0-1 2, Stines 2-9 2-2 6, Watkins 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 24-64 13-26 62
|UC Irvine
|7
|16
|15
|12
|4
|6
|—
|60
|Washington
|14
|8
|11
|17
|4
|8
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 9-26 (Hunt 5-11, Konate 0-1, Tom 1-2, Williams 0-4, Hernandez 1-3, Lee 1-4, Scharpf 1-1), Washington 1-14 (Daniels 0-1, Schwartz 0-3, Van Dyke 1-2, Noble 0-3, Stines 0-4, Watkins 0-1). Assists_UC Irvine 12 (Tom 5), Washington 7 (Daniels 2, Stines 2). Fouled Out_UC Irvine Dean. Rebounds_UC Irvine 41 (Parkinson 8), Washington 52 (Daniels 14). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 21, Washington 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,362.
