|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anticevich
|29
|3-9
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|7
|Kelly
|29
|2-7
|0-1
|1-5
|1
|4
|4
|Kuany
|20
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|5
|Hyder
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Shepherd
|37
|4-7
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|3
|12
|Celestine
|28
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|8
|Alajiki
|14
|3-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|7
|Foreman
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Thiemann
|9
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Anyanwu
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Roberson
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-48
|3-5
|4-22
|10
|18
|55
Percentages: FG .500, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Alajiki 1-1, Anticevich 1-1, Kuany 1-1, Shepherd 1-2, Celestine 0-1, Hyder 0-1, Foreman 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelly 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Kuany 5, Kelly 3, Thiemann 3, Shepherd 2, Anticevich, Celestine, Hyder).
Steals: 4 (Celestine 2, Kelly, Shepherd).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Matthews
|34
|4-9
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|9
|Roberts
|30
|2-7
|6-7
|5-12
|0
|2
|10
|Bey
|22
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|2
|T.Brown
|34
|8-14
|5-6
|0-0
|0
|2
|21
|Davis
|35
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|7
|1
|8
|Fuller
|20
|2-4
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|2
|7
|Bajema
|15
|2-4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|7
|Grant
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-52
|16-21
|8-28
|9
|9
|64
Percentages: FG .423, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Davis 2-5, Bajema 1-2, Fuller 1-3, Grant 0-1, T.Brown 0-1, Matthews 0-3, Bey 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Grant, Roberts, T.Brown).
Turnovers: 14 (Davis 3, Roberts 3, T.Brown 3, Grant 2, Matthews 2, Bey).
Steals: 14 (Davis 6, Fuller 2, T.Brown 2, Bey, Grant, Matthews, Roberts).
Technical Fouls: None.
|California
|34
|21
|—
|55
|Washington
|27
|37
|—
|64
A_5,448 (10,000).