FGFTReb
CALIFORNIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anticevich293-90-02-5127
Kelly292-70-11-5144
Kuany202-20-00-3135
Hyder151-40-00-0212
Shepherd374-73-40-11312
Celestine284-70-00-3228
Alajiki143-30-00-3107
Foreman121-50-01-1012
Thiemann93-30-00-1126
Anyanwu50-00-00-0000
Roberson21-10-00-0002
Totals20024-483-54-22101855

Percentages: FG .500, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Alajiki 1-1, Anticevich 1-1, Kuany 1-1, Shepherd 1-2, Celestine 0-1, Hyder 0-1, Foreman 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelly 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Kuany 5, Kelly 3, Thiemann 3, Shepherd 2, Anticevich, Celestine, Hyder).

Steals: 4 (Celestine 2, Kelly, Shepherd).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Matthews344-91-21-5019
Roberts302-76-75-120210
Bey221-60-01-3102
T.Brown348-145-60-00221
Davis353-60-01-4718
Fuller202-42-30-0127
Bajema152-42-30-1017
Grant100-20-00-3000
Totals20022-5216-218-289964

Percentages: FG .423, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Davis 2-5, Bajema 1-2, Fuller 1-3, Grant 0-1, T.Brown 0-1, Matthews 0-3, Bey 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Grant, Roberts, T.Brown).

Turnovers: 14 (Davis 3, Roberts 3, T.Brown 3, Grant 2, Matthews 2, Bey).

Steals: 14 (Davis 6, Fuller 2, T.Brown 2, Bey, Grant, Matthews, Roberts).

Technical Fouls: None.

California342155
Washington273764

A_5,448 (10,000).

