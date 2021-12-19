FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Udenyi171-20-02-5042
Trammell367-174-52-25318
Tyson373-120-01-10118
Williamson231-70-00-5132
Grigsby359-200-01-41220
Pandza192-30-00-4136
K.Brown160-30-00-1110
Chatfield140-10-01-3040
Economou30-10-00-0000
Totals20023-664-57-34102156

Percentages: FG .348, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Pandza 2-2, Grigsby 2-4, Tyson 2-9, Economou 0-1, K.Brown 0-2, Trammell 0-3, Williamson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Chatfield).

Turnovers: 17 (Grigsby 5, Trammell 4, Chatfield 2, Udenyi 2, Economou, K.Brown, Pandza, Williamson).

Steals: 5 (Trammell 4, Grigsby).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Matthews356-134-45-110117
Roberts273-52-52-10118
Bey251-60-00-6002
T.Brown278-190-02-43216
Davis351-64-41-3526
Fuller244-62-50-10311
Grant100-11-20-2021
Bajema91-21-10-1003
Wilson80-20-10-1010
Totals20024-6014-2210-3991264

Percentages: FG .400, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Fuller 1-3, Matthews 1-4, Bajema 0-1, T.Brown 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Bey 0-2, Davis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Grant, Matthews, Roberts, Wilson).

Turnovers: 14 (Fuller 4, T.Brown 3, Bey 2, Davis 2, Roberts 2, Bajema).

Steals: 9 (Davis 6, T.Brown 2, Bey).

Technical Fouls: None.

Seattle352156
Washington283664

A_6,084 (10,000).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

