|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Udenyi
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|4
|2
|Trammell
|36
|7-17
|4-5
|2-2
|5
|3
|18
|Tyson
|37
|3-12
|0-0
|1-10
|1
|1
|8
|Williamson
|23
|1-7
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|3
|2
|Grigsby
|35
|9-20
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|20
|Pandza
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|6
|K.Brown
|16
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Chatfield
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|0
|Economou
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-66
|4-5
|7-34
|10
|21
|56
Percentages: FG .348, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Pandza 2-2, Grigsby 2-4, Tyson 2-9, Economou 0-1, K.Brown 0-2, Trammell 0-3, Williamson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Chatfield).
Turnovers: 17 (Grigsby 5, Trammell 4, Chatfield 2, Udenyi 2, Economou, K.Brown, Pandza, Williamson).
Steals: 5 (Trammell 4, Grigsby).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Matthews
|35
|6-13
|4-4
|5-11
|0
|1
|17
|Roberts
|27
|3-5
|2-5
|2-10
|1
|1
|8
|Bey
|25
|1-6
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|0
|2
|T.Brown
|27
|8-19
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|2
|16
|Davis
|35
|1-6
|4-4
|1-3
|5
|2
|6
|Fuller
|24
|4-6
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|3
|11
|Grant
|10
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|1
|Bajema
|9
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Wilson
|8
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|14-22
|10-39
|9
|12
|64
Percentages: FG .400, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Fuller 1-3, Matthews 1-4, Bajema 0-1, T.Brown 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Bey 0-2, Davis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Grant, Matthews, Roberts, Wilson).
Turnovers: 14 (Fuller 4, T.Brown 3, Bey 2, Davis 2, Roberts 2, Bajema).
Steals: 9 (Davis 6, T.Brown 2, Bey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Seattle
|35
|21
|—
|56
|Washington
|28
|36
|—
|64
A_6,084 (10,000).