WASHINGTON (16-13)
Brooks 9-14 5-6 24, Meah 2-2 2-4 6, Bajema 1-5 2-4 5, Bey 0-4 2-2 2, Menifield 6-11 3-6 16, Johnson 4-12 1-4 10, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 15-26 65.
CALIFORNIA (3-25)
Bowser 2-5 1-1 5, Kuany 0-8 5-7 5, Newell 5-15 2-3 12, Thiemann 2-6 0-1 4, Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Alajiki 5-9 1-3 13, Okafor 3-9 1-2 7, Roberson 1-3 0-0 2, Anyanwu 0-1 4-4 4, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 14-21 56.
Halftime_Washington 32-24. 3-Point Goals_Washington 4-17 (Brooks 1-1, Bajema 1-4, Johnson 1-4, Menifield 1-4, Bey 0-4), California 2-16 (Alajiki 2-4, Brown 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Bowser 0-3, Kuany 0-3, Newell 0-3). Fouled Out_Bowser, Kuany. Rebounds_Washington 35 (Brooks 11), California 33 (Kuany 8). Assists_Washington 10 (Menifield 5), California 11 (Kuany 4). Total Fouls_Washington 19, California 23. A_1,329 (11,877).
