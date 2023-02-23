|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|38
|9-14
|5-6
|2-11
|1
|2
|24
|Meah
|26
|2-2
|2-4
|1-10
|0
|4
|6
|Bajema
|17
|1-5
|2-4
|0-3
|1
|3
|5
|Bey
|39
|0-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Menifield
|40
|6-11
|3-6
|2-5
|5
|1
|16
|Johnson
|29
|4-12
|1-4
|0-1
|3
|1
|10
|Wilson
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Grant
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-49
|15-26
|6-35
|10
|19
|65
Percentages: FG .469, FT .577.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Brooks 1-1, Bajema 1-4, Johnson 1-4, Menifield 1-4, Bey 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Meah 5, Bey, Brooks).
Turnovers: 15 (Brooks 5, Menifield 3, Bey 2, Bajema, Grant, Johnson, Meah, Wilson).
Steals: 4 (Bajema 2, Johnson 2).
Technical Fouls: Brooks, 6:41 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bowser
|11
|2-5
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|6
|5
|Kuany
|32
|0-8
|5-7
|1-8
|4
|5
|5
|Newell
|31
|5-15
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|1
|12
|Thiemann
|19
|2-6
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Brown
|36
|2-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|4
|Alajiki
|28
|5-9
|1-3
|3-4
|2
|2
|13
|Okafor
|15
|3-9
|1-2
|4-6
|0
|2
|7
|Roberson
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|2
|Anyanwu
|10
|0-1
|4-4
|2-4
|1
|0
|4
|Robinson
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-64
|14-21
|13-33
|11
|23
|56
Percentages: FG .313, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Alajiki 2-4, Brown 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Bowser 0-3, Kuany 0-3, Newell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Alajiki, Kuany, Thiemann).
Turnovers: 13 (Kuany 6, Okafor 2, Roberson 2, Thiemann 2, Anyanwu).
Steals: 8 (Newell 4, Brown 2, Alajiki, Roberson).
Technical Fouls: Bowser, 15:37 second; Bowser, 15:37 second; Kuany, 6:41 second.
|Washington
|32
|33
|—
|65
|California
|24
|32
|—
|56
A_1,329 (11,877).
