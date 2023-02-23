FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks389-145-62-111224
Meah262-22-41-10046
Bajema171-52-40-3135
Bey390-42-20-2022
Menifield406-113-62-55116
Johnson294-121-40-13110
Wilson81-10-01-3032
Grant30-00-00-0030
Totals20023-4915-266-35101965

Percentages: FG .469, FT .577.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Brooks 1-1, Bajema 1-4, Johnson 1-4, Menifield 1-4, Bey 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Meah 5, Bey, Brooks).

Turnovers: 15 (Brooks 5, Menifield 3, Bey 2, Bajema, Grant, Johnson, Meah, Wilson).

Steals: 4 (Bajema 2, Johnson 2).

Technical Fouls: Brooks, 6:41 second.

FGFTReb
CALIFORNIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bowser112-51-10-0065
Kuany320-85-71-8455
Newell315-152-32-50112
Thiemann192-60-10-2034
Brown362-70-01-2224
Alajiki285-91-33-42213
Okafor153-91-24-6027
Roberson141-30-00-0222
Anyanwu100-14-42-4104
Robinson40-10-00-2000
Totals20020-6414-2113-33112356

Percentages: FG .313, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Alajiki 2-4, Brown 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Bowser 0-3, Kuany 0-3, Newell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Alajiki, Kuany, Thiemann).

Turnovers: 13 (Kuany 6, Okafor 2, Roberson 2, Thiemann 2, Anyanwu).

Steals: 8 (Newell 4, Brown 2, Alajiki, Roberson).

Technical Fouls: Bowser, 15:37 second; Bowser, 15:37 second; Kuany, 6:41 second.

Washington323365
California243256

A_1,329 (11,877).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

