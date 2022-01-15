|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Delaire
|23
|2-5
|1-4
|1-2
|3
|3
|5
|Ingram
|23
|2-6
|1-2
|1-7
|2
|2
|7
|Jones
|28
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|5
|3
|Keefe
|16
|3-5
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|7
|O'Connell
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|4
|Angel
|25
|5-8
|1-3
|0-1
|2
|0
|13
|Kisunas
|21
|3-4
|4-4
|3-12
|1
|2
|10
|Taitz
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Murrell
|15
|1-5
|4-6
|1-4
|0
|0
|6
|Silva
|9
|2-2
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|7
|Beskind
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-49
|14-23
|9-41
|12
|17
|64
Percentages: FG .449, FT .609.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Angel 2-4, Ingram 2-4, Silva 1-1, Jones 1-5, Taitz 0-1, O'Connell 0-2, Murrell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Jones 3, Ingram, Kisunas, Murrell).
Turnovers: 21 (Delaire 4, Ingram 4, Keefe 3, Silva 3, O'Connell 2, Taitz 2, Angel, Jones, Murrell).
Steals: 3 (Ingram, Keefe, Murrell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Matthews
|29
|3-8
|3-4
|3-4
|0
|5
|11
|Roberts
|30
|3-8
|0-2
|5-8
|0
|3
|6
|Bey
|33
|6-12
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|17
|Brown
|35
|7-18
|8-11
|1-3
|4
|1
|25
|Davis
|35
|1-7
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|3
|5
|Bajema
|17
|1-4
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|3
|Fuller
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Grant
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-59
|15-22
|11-25
|11
|19
|67
Percentages: FG .356, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Bey 4-8, Brown 3-7, Matthews 2-5, Davis 1-5, Fuller 0-1, Bajema 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bey 2, Matthews, Roberts).
Turnovers: 8 (Fuller 2, Roberts 2, Bey, Brown, Davis, Matthews).
Steals: 8 (Brown 4, Bey 3, Davis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Stanford
|25
|39
|—
|64
|Washington
|43
|24
|—
|67
A_6,627 (10,000).