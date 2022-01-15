FGFTReb
STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Delaire232-51-41-2335
Ingram232-61-21-7227
Jones281-50-00-2153
Keefe163-51-22-3007
O'Connell212-60-00-4114
Angel255-81-30-12013
Kisunas213-44-43-121210
Taitz171-30-01-3002
Murrell151-54-61-4006
Silva92-22-20-2237
Beskind20-00-00-1010
Totals20022-4914-239-41121764

Percentages: FG .449, FT .609.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Angel 2-4, Ingram 2-4, Silva 1-1, Jones 1-5, Taitz 0-1, O'Connell 0-2, Murrell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jones 3, Ingram, Kisunas, Murrell).

Turnovers: 21 (Delaire 4, Ingram 4, Keefe 3, Silva 3, O'Connell 2, Taitz 2, Angel, Jones, Murrell).

Steals: 3 (Ingram, Keefe, Murrell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Matthews293-83-43-40511
Roberts303-80-25-8036
Bey336-121-11-32217
Brown357-188-111-34125
Davis351-72-20-2435
Bajema171-41-21-3113
Fuller120-20-00-0010
Grant50-00-00-0000
Wilson40-00-00-2030
Totals20021-5915-2211-25111967

Percentages: FG .356, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Bey 4-8, Brown 3-7, Matthews 2-5, Davis 1-5, Fuller 0-1, Bajema 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bey 2, Matthews, Roberts).

Turnovers: 8 (Fuller 2, Roberts 2, Bey, Brown, Davis, Matthews).

Steals: 8 (Brown 4, Bey 3, Davis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stanford253964
Washington432467

A_6,627 (10,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you