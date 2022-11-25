WASHINGTON (5-1)
Brooks 4-11 6-8 14, Meah 1-3 2-2 4, Bajema 2-3 1-1 5, Bey 3-7 2-4 9, Fuller 4-7 3-3 12, K.Johnson 4-7 1-1 11, Kepnang 4-8 2-2 10, Menifield 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 17-21 68.
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (6-1)
Bowen 3-9 3-5 10, Saxen 9-14 1-3 19, L.Johnson 2-9 0-0 5, Marciulionis 0-3 0-0 0, Ducas 3-10 6-6 13, Mahaney 4-14 0-0 11, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 4, Wessels 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-64 10-14 64.
Halftime_Washington 28-22. 3-Point Goals_Washington 5-13 (K.Johnson 2-4, Fuller 1-1, Menifield 1-1, Bey 1-4, Bajema 0-1, Brooks 0-2), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 6-29 (Mahaney 3-13, Bowen 1-3, L.Johnson 1-4, Ducas 1-7, Marciulionis 0-2). Fouled Out_Kepnang. Rebounds_Washington 34 (Brooks 11), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 29 (Saxen 8). Assists_Washington 7 (Brooks 2), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 15 (Bowen 4). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 15. A_637 (9,100).
