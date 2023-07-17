WashingtonChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals367117Totals36595
Abrams ss4110Hoerner ss5000
Thomas rf5000Suzuki rf5110
Candelario 3b4222Happ lf4112
Meneses dh5000Bellinger cf-1b4120
Ruiz c3232Gomes c3010
Garrett lf4230Mastrobuoni pr0000
Smith 1b4001Barnhart c0000
García 2b3012Morel 2b4011
Call cf4010Mancini 1b3110
Tauchman ph-cf1000
Amaya dh4010
Wisdom 3b3112

Washington2002012007
Chicago0100022005

LOB_Washington 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Ruiz (12), Garrett 2 (10). HR_Candelario (14), Ruiz (11), Happ (8), Wisdom (16). SB_Abrams (17), Call (9), Mastrobuoni (8), Bellinger (12). SF_García (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Gore W,5-761-365526
Thompson H,911-320001
Finnegan S,12-1911-310003
Chicago
Smyly L,7-7685517
Palencia132201
Leiter Jr.100000
Merryweather100001

HBP_Smyly 2 (Abrams,Candelario).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:44. A_29,383 (41,363).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

