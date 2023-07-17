|Washington
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hoerner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Candelario 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Meneses dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ruiz c
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Mastrobuoni pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Barnhart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Morel 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Call cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tauchman ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Amaya dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Washington
|200
|201
|200
|—
|7
|Chicago
|010
|002
|200
|—
|5
LOB_Washington 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Ruiz (12), Garrett 2 (10). HR_Candelario (14), Ruiz (11), Happ (8), Wisdom (16). SB_Abrams (17), Call (9), Mastrobuoni (8), Bellinger (12). SF_García (7).
HBP_Smyly 2 (Abrams,Candelario).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:44. A_29,383 (41,363).
