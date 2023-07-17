WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36711719
Abrams ss411001.254
Thomas rf500003.295
Candelario 3b422200.263
Meneses dh500001.278
Ruiz c323210.235
Garrett lf423001.265
Smith 1b400102.258
García 2b301200.266
Call cf401001.215

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36595210
Hoerner ss500003.267
Suzuki rf511002.250
Happ lf411201.245
Bellinger cf-1b412001.305
Gomes c301010.258
1-Mastrobuoni pr000000.155
Barnhart c000000.206
Morel 2b401101.276
Mancini 1b311000.242
a-Tauchman ph-cf100000.247
Amaya dh401001.274
Wisdom 3b311211.194

Washington200201200_7110
Chicago010002200_590

a-lined out for Mancini in the 8th.

1-ran for Gomes in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Ruiz (12), Garrett 2 (10). HR_Candelario (14), off Smyly; Ruiz (11), off Palencia; Happ (8), off Gore; Wisdom (16), off Gore. RBIs_Candelario 2 (45), Smith (23), García 2 (39), Ruiz 2 (35), Morel (41), Happ 2 (41), Wisdom 2 (34). SB_Abrams (17), Call (9), Mastrobuoni (8), Bellinger (12). CS_Ruiz (1). SF_García.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Thomas, Abrams, Garrett); Chicago 4 (Tauchman 2, Hoerner 2). RISP_Washington 3 for 9; Chicago 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Smith 2, Meneses.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, W, 5-761-3655261064.59
Thompson, H, 911-320001273.68
Finnegan, S, 12-1911-310003253.32
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, L, 7-7685517994.50
Palencia132201223.60
Leiter Jr.10000083.49
Merryweather100001143.63

Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 2-0. HBP_Smyly 2 (Abrams,Candelario).

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:44. A_29,383 (41,363).

