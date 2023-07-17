|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|1
|9
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Thomas rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.295
|Candelario 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Meneses dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Ruiz c
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.235
|Garrett lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|García 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Call cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|2
|10
|Hoerner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|1-Mastrobuoni pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|Barnhart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Morel 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|a-Tauchman ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Amaya dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.194
|Washington
|200
|201
|200_7
|11
|0
|Chicago
|010
|002
|200_5
|9
|0
a-lined out for Mancini in the 8th.
1-ran for Gomes in the 8th.
LOB_Washington 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Ruiz (12), Garrett 2 (10). HR_Candelario (14), off Smyly; Ruiz (11), off Palencia; Happ (8), off Gore; Wisdom (16), off Gore. RBIs_Candelario 2 (45), Smith (23), García 2 (39), Ruiz 2 (35), Morel (41), Happ 2 (41), Wisdom 2 (34). SB_Abrams (17), Call (9), Mastrobuoni (8), Bellinger (12). CS_Ruiz (1). SF_García.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Thomas, Abrams, Garrett); Chicago 4 (Tauchman 2, Hoerner 2). RISP_Washington 3 for 9; Chicago 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Smith 2, Meneses.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, W, 5-7
|6
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|6
|106
|4.59
|Thompson, H, 9
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3.68
|Finnegan, S, 12-19
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|3.32
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, L, 7-7
|6
|8
|5
|5
|1
|7
|99
|4.50
|Palencia
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|3.60
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.49
|Merryweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.63
Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 2-0. HBP_Smyly 2 (Abrams,Candelario).
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:44. A_29,383 (41,363).
