ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3669415
Kwan dh512201.258
Arias ss400002.100
J.Ramírez 3b400000.290
Bell 1b402101.190
Gonzalez rf400001.132
Giménez 2b400000.286
Zunino c412000.313
Brennan lf321110.286
Straw cf422000.333

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34713735
Thomas rf412201.323
Smith 1b300011.232
Meneses dh502101.238
Candelario 3b524200.284
García 2b411200.256
Ruiz c400000.245
Garrett lf422000.563
Call lf000000.208
Abrams ss311011.216
Robles cf201011.306

Cleveland004000200_690
Washington11100022x_7133

E_Abrams (4), Candelario (1), Corbin (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, Washington 9. 2B_Zunino (6), Brennan (4), Bell (5), Straw (3), Thomas 2 (4), Garrett (3). HR_Candelario (3), off Bieber; García (2), off Herrin. RBIs_Brennan (8), Kwan 2 (10), Bell (7), Candelario 2 (9), Thomas 2 (7), García 2 (6), Meneses (4). SB_Kwan (5), Robles (3). SF_Thomas. S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Kwan 2); Washington 6 (Thomas, Meneses 3, Ruiz, Candelario). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 11; Washington 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_J.Ramírez, Straw, Arias. LIDP_Gonzalez. GIDP_Arias, Ruiz.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Arias, Bell); Washington 2 (Abrams, García, Smith; Smith).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber693314872.88
Herrin, H, 1122201215.87
Sandlin, L, 1-1, BS, 0-12-312210144.70
Stephan1-310010111.08
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin654204946.30
Harris122210243.00
Thompson, W, 1-1110000131.59
Finnegan, S, 3-4110001209.95

Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-1. HBP_Bieber (Smith). WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:32. A_21,929 (41,376).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you