|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|4
|1
|5
|Kwan dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Arias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|J.Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Brennan lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|13
|7
|3
|5
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.323
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Meneses dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Candelario 3b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Garrett lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.563
|Call lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Cleveland
|004
|000
|200_6
|9
|0
|Washington
|111
|000
|22x_7
|13
|3
E_Abrams (4), Candelario (1), Corbin (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, Washington 9. 2B_Zunino (6), Brennan (4), Bell (5), Straw (3), Thomas 2 (4), Garrett (3). HR_Candelario (3), off Bieber; García (2), off Herrin. RBIs_Brennan (8), Kwan 2 (10), Bell (7), Candelario 2 (9), Thomas 2 (7), García 2 (6), Meneses (4). SB_Kwan (5), Robles (3). SF_Thomas. S_Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Kwan 2); Washington 6 (Thomas, Meneses 3, Ruiz, Candelario). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 11; Washington 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_J.Ramírez, Straw, Arias. LIDP_Gonzalez. GIDP_Arias, Ruiz.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Arias, Bell); Washington 2 (Abrams, García, Smith; Smith).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|6
|9
|3
|3
|1
|4
|87
|2.88
|Herrin, H, 1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|5.87
|Sandlin, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|4.70
|Stephan
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.08
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|6
|5
|4
|2
|0
|4
|94
|6.30
|Harris
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|3.00
|Thompson, W, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.59
|Finnegan, S, 3-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|9.95
Inherited runners-scored_Stephan 1-1. HBP_Bieber (Smith). WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:32. A_21,929 (41,376).
