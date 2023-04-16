|Cleveland
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|4
|Totals
|34
|7
|13
|7
|Kwan dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Arias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Candelario 3b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Garrett lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Brennan lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Call lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|004
|000
|200
|—
|6
|Washington
|111
|000
|22x
|—
|7
E_Abrams (4), Candelario (1), Corbin (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Washington 2. LOB_Cleveland 4, Washington 9. 2B_Zunino (6), Brennan (4), Bell (5), Straw (3), Thomas 2 (4), Garrett (3). HR_Candelario (3), García (2). SB_Kwan (5), Robles (3). SF_Thomas (1). S_Robles (3).
HBP_Bieber (Smith). WP_Bieber.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:32. A_21,929 (41,376).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.