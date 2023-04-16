ClevelandWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36694Totals347137
Kwan dh5122Thomas rf4122
Arias ss4000Smith 1b3000
J.Ramírez 3b4000Meneses dh5021
Bell 1b4021Candelario 3b5242
Gonzalez rf4000García 2b4112
Giménez 2b4000Ruiz c4000
Zunino c4120Garrett lf4220
Brennan lf3211Call lf0000
Straw cf4220Abrams ss3110
Robles cf2010

Cleveland0040002006
Washington11100022x7

E_Abrams (4), Candelario (1), Corbin (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Washington 2. LOB_Cleveland 4, Washington 9. 2B_Zunino (6), Brennan (4), Bell (5), Straw (3), Thomas 2 (4), Garrett (3). HR_Candelario (3), García (2). SB_Kwan (5), Robles (3). SF_Thomas (1). S_Robles (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Bieber693314
Herrin H,1122201
Sandlin L,1-1 BS,0-12-312210
Stephan1-310010
Washington
Corbin654204
Harris122210
Thompson W,1-1110000
Finnegan S,3-4110001

HBP_Bieber (Smith). WP_Bieber.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:32. A_21,929 (41,376).

