WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals377107311
C.Hernandez 2b500002.266
Soto rf501001.260
Bell 1b432110.351
Cruz dh511204.150
Y.Hernandez lf321110.371
Thomas lf000000.224
Ruiz c311010.264
Franco 3b402300.282
Strange-Gordon ss401001.167
Robles cf401003.233

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3437337
Ward rf401012.356
Trout cf401001.321
Ohtani dh401000.234
Rendon 3b400000.202
Walsh 1b412100.258
Stassi c310012.210
Marsh lf311211.253
Fletcher 2b400000.158
Velazquez ss401001.138

Washington110221000_7100
Los Angeles000300000_370

LOB_Washington 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Franco (8). HR_Bell (4), off Lorenzen; Y.Hernandez (2), off Lorenzen; Cruz (3), off Peguero; Walsh (5), off Gray; Marsh (4), off Gray. RBIs_Bell (20), Y.Hernandez (15), Franco 3 (16), Cruz 2 (14), Walsh (19), Marsh 2 (18). SB_Velazquez (4), Soto (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (C.Hernandez 2, Robles, Y.Hernandez); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Rendon, Ohtani). RISP_Washington 2 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Strange-Gordon, Bell.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 4-251-353323833.45
Cishek2-300011155.40
Ramírez220002242.79
Rainey100001150.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen, L, 3-242-355527894.13
Peguero1-3222101420.25
Barraclough210002240.00
Herget220002294.40

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0, Peguero 1-1, Barraclough 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:02. A_30,666 (45,517).

