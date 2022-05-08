|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|3
|11
|C.Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Soto rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Bell 1b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.351
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|.150
|Y.Hernandez lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.371
|Thomas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Ruiz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.282
|Strange-Gordon ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.356
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.210
|Marsh lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.253
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Washington
|110
|221
|000_7
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|000_3
|7
|0
LOB_Washington 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Franco (8). HR_Bell (4), off Lorenzen; Y.Hernandez (2), off Lorenzen; Cruz (3), off Peguero; Walsh (5), off Gray; Marsh (4), off Gray. RBIs_Bell (20), Y.Hernandez (15), Franco 3 (16), Cruz 2 (14), Walsh (19), Marsh 2 (18). SB_Velazquez (4), Soto (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (C.Hernandez 2, Robles, Y.Hernandez); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Rendon, Ohtani). RISP_Washington 2 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Strange-Gordon, Bell.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 4-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|83
|3.45
|Cishek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.40
|Ramírez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.79
|Rainey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen, L, 3-2
|4
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|7
|89
|4.13
|Peguero
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|20.25
|Barraclough
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Herget
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|4.40
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0, Peguero 1-1, Barraclough 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:02. A_30,666 (45,517).
