|Washington
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|C.Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soto rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Hernandez lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Thomas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Marsh lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Strnge-Gordon ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|110
|221
|000
|—
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
LOB_Washington 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Franco (8). HR_Bell (4), Y.Hernandez (2), Cruz (3), Walsh (5), Marsh (4). SB_Velazquez (4), Soto (3).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:02. A_30,666 (45,517).
