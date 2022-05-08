WashingtonLos Angeles
C.Hernandez 2b5000Ward rf4010
Soto rf5010Trout cf4010
Bell 1b4321Ohtani dh4010
Cruz dh5112Rendon 3b4000
Y.Hernandez lf3211Walsh 1b4121
Thomas lf0000Stassi c3100
Ruiz c3110Marsh lf3112
Franco 3b4023Fletcher 2b4000
Strnge-Gordon ss4010Velazquez ss4010
Robles cf4010

Washington1102210007
Los Angeles0003000003

LOB_Washington 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Franco (8). HR_Bell (4), Y.Hernandez (2), Cruz (3), Walsh (5), Marsh (4). SB_Velazquez (4), Soto (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Gray W,4-251-353323
Cishek2-300011
Ramírez220002
Rainey100001
Los Angeles
Lorenzen L,3-242-355527
Peguero1-322210
Barraclough210002
Herget220002

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:02. A_30,666 (45,517).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

