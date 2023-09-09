Los AngelesWashington
Peralta lf-rf5110Abrams ss3220
Freeman 1b5010Thomas dh4113
W.Smith c5200D.Smith 1b4011
Muncy 3b4113Kieboom pr-3b0100
Martinez dh4130Meneses ph0000
Rosario pr-dh0000Ruiz c5011
Heyward rf3000Blankenhorn rf3000
Taylor ph-lf1000Call rf2000
Hernández ss-2b3012Alu lf5000
Outman cf4110Vargas 3b-2b3110
Wong 2b4011García 2b4111
Rojas ph-ss0000Chavis pr-2b1100
Young cf4010

Los Angeles100000121106
Washington100020200117

E_W.Smith (4), Muncy (12), Ruiz (7). DP_Los Angeles 0, Washington 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Washington 10. 2B_Freeman (54), Martinez (24). 3B_Abrams (5). HR_Muncy (34), Thomas (24). SB_Thomas (18), Wong 2 (2), Peralta (4), Freeman (18). SF_Muncy (5), Hernández (2), Thomas (6), D.Smith (2). S_Rojas (2), Young (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
B.Miller765528
S.Miller100001
Graterol110010
Brasier BS,1-2111011
Varland L,1-12-301010
Washington
Irvin631124
Weems H,72-311100
Harvey H,1711-332202
Finnegan BS,25-33111121
Garcia111012
Machado W,4-1100011

HBP_B.Miller (Thomas), Harvey (W.Smith). WP_B.Miller, Varland.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:15. A_34,562 (41,376).

