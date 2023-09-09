Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38696610
Peralta lf-rf511012.272
Freeman 1b501012.335
W.Smith c520001.269
Muncy 3b411301.207
Martinez dh413000.262
1-Rosario pr-dh000010.250
Heyward rf300010.266
a-Taylor ph-lf100001.233
Hernández ss-2b301210.267
Outman cf411011.253
Wong 2b401102.182
b-Rojas ph-ss000000.226

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38786510
Abrams ss322030.250
Thomas dh411301.285
D.Smith 1b401102.260
3-Kieboom pr-3b010000.184
c-Meneses ph000000.276
Ruiz c501101.254
Blankenhorn rf300002.227
Call rf200002.196
Alu lf500001.237
Vargas 3b-2b311020.239
García 2b411100.257
2-Chavis pr-2b-1b110000.244
Young cf401001.293

Los Angeles10000012110_692
Washington10002020011_781

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Heyward in the 10th. b-sacrificed for Wong in the 11th. c-pinch hit for Kieboom in the 11th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 8th. 2-ran for García in the 9th. 3-ran for D.Smith in the 10th.

E_W.Smith (4), Muncy (12), Ruiz (7). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Washington 10. 2B_Freeman (54), Martinez (24). 3B_Abrams (5). HR_Muncy (34), off Harvey; Thomas (24), off B.Miller. RBIs_Muncy 3 (96), Hernández 2 (20), Wong (4), Thomas 3 (77), García (43), D.Smith (39), Ruiz (59). SB_Thomas (18), Wong 2 (2), Peralta (4), Freeman (18). SF_Muncy, Hernández, Thomas, D.Smith. S_Rojas, Young.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Outman, W.Smith 4, Hernández, Martinez); Washington 6 (Chavis, D.Smith 2, Young, Ruiz 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 13; Washington 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Heyward, Muncy, García. GIDP_Outman.

DP_Washington 1 (Abrams, D.Smith).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
B.Miller765528993.98
S.Miller100001122.12
Graterol110010141.36
Brasier, BS, 1-2111011180.84
Varland, L, 1-12-30101043.09
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin631124884.20
Weems, H, 72-311100133.26
Harvey, H, 1711-332202322.89
Finnegan, BS, 25-33111121283.11
Garcia111012225.40
Machado, W, 4-110001195.40

IBB_off Graterol (Abrams), off Machado (Freeman), off Varland (Abrams). HBP_B.Miller (Thomas), Harvey (W.Smith). WP_B.Miller, Varland.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:15. A_34,562 (41,376).

