|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|9
|6
|6
|10
|Peralta lf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.335
|W.Smith c
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.207
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|1-Rosario pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|a-Taylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Hernández ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.267
|Outman cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.182
|b-Rojas ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|8
|6
|5
|10
|Abrams ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|.250
|Thomas dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.285
|D.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|3-Kieboom pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|c-Meneses ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Blankenhorn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Call rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Alu lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Vargas 3b-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.239
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|2-Chavis pr-2b-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Young cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|121
|10_6
|9
|2
|Washington
|100
|020
|200
|11_7
|8
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Heyward in the 10th. b-sacrificed for Wong in the 11th. c-pinch hit for Kieboom in the 11th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 8th. 2-ran for García in the 9th. 3-ran for D.Smith in the 10th.
E_W.Smith (4), Muncy (12), Ruiz (7). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Washington 10. 2B_Freeman (54), Martinez (24). 3B_Abrams (5). HR_Muncy (34), off Harvey; Thomas (24), off B.Miller. RBIs_Muncy 3 (96), Hernández 2 (20), Wong (4), Thomas 3 (77), García (43), D.Smith (39), Ruiz (59). SB_Thomas (18), Wong 2 (2), Peralta (4), Freeman (18). SF_Muncy, Hernández, Thomas, D.Smith. S_Rojas, Young.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Outman, W.Smith 4, Hernández, Martinez); Washington 6 (Chavis, D.Smith 2, Young, Ruiz 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 13; Washington 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Heyward, Muncy, García. GIDP_Outman.
DP_Washington 1 (Abrams, D.Smith).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|B.Miller
|7
|6
|5
|5
|2
|8
|99
|3.98
|S.Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.12
|Graterol
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|1.36
|Brasier, BS, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.84
|Varland, L, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3.09
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|88
|4.20
|Weems, H, 7
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.26
|Harvey, H, 17
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|32
|2.89
|Finnegan, BS, 25-33
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|3.11
|Garcia
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|22
|5.40
|Machado, W, 4-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|5.40
IBB_off Graterol (Abrams), off Machado (Freeman), off Varland (Abrams). HBP_B.Miller (Thomas), Harvey (W.Smith). WP_B.Miller, Varland.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, David Rackley.
T_3:15. A_34,562 (41,376).
