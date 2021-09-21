WashingtonMiami
Thomas cf4100Rojas ss3020
Escobar ss4212Chisholm Jr. 2b3000
Soto rf4021De La Cruz cf3000
Bell 1b4100Sierra pr-cf0000
Ruiz c5121Sánchez rf4000
Y.Hernandez lf4111Brinson lf4000
Mercer 3b4011Díaz 1b4010
García 2b4121Fortes c4121
J.Rogers p3000Alvarez 3b3000
Machado p0000T.Rogers p2000
Stevenson ph1000Bass p0000
M.Thompson p0000Guenther p0000
Jackson ph1000
Williams p0000

Washington0000040037
Miami0000100001

E_Rojas (11), Brinson (2), Bass (1). DP_Washington 1, Miami 0. LOB_Washington 7, Miami 6. 2B_Escobar (17), Soto (19), Rojas (30). HR_Fortes (2). SB_Thomas (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
J.Rogers W,2-072-351124
Machado H,111-300010
M.Thompson100001
Miami
T.Rogers L,7-851-3441210
Bass12-320001
Guenther100000
Williams133320

WP_T.Rogers, Williams(2).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Miller; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:02. A_5,926 (36,742).

