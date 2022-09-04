WashingtonNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals367117Totals31161
Thomas rf4220Nimmo cf4010
García 2b5111Marte rf4000
Meneses 1b5110Lindor ss4000
Voit dh4000Alonso 1b3100
Ruiz c5232Vogelbach dh4010
Hernández lf2112McNeil 2b2021
Palacios lf0000Canha lf4010
Vargas 3b4012Escobar 3b3010
Abrams ss4010Nido c3000
Robles cf3010

Washington1040200007
New York0100000001

E_McNeil (4). DP_Washington 1, New York 3. LOB_Washington 7, New York 6. 2B_Thomas (21). HR_Hernández (1). SF_McNeil (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Fedde W,6-9641112
Harvey120001
McGee100000
Abbott100011
New York
Carrasco L,13-622-365122
Williams41-352223
Hunter200011

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:54. A_31,711 (41,922).

