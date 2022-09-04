|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Thomas rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|García 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|McNeil 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Palacios lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|104
|020
|000
|—
|7
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_McNeil (4). DP_Washington 1, New York 3. LOB_Washington 7, New York 6. 2B_Thomas (21). HR_Hernández (1). SF_McNeil (3).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:54. A_31,711 (41,922).
