OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals385115412
Kemp 2b511100.226
Murphy dh401001.258
2-Neuse pr-dh010000.216
Brown rf502102.224
Garcia 1b300013.303
c-Vogt ph-1b100000.169
Machín 3b412011.221
Langeliers c512302.232
C.Thomas lf201000.500
a-Pache ph-cf111020.161
Allen ss400001.206
Stevenson cf201001.189
b-Pinder ph-lf200001.232

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals407117613
L.Thomas cf421022.240
Meneses rf624401.354
Voit 1b401012.220
Cruz dh402110.236
1-Robles pr-dh000000.222
García 2b400013.286
Hernández 3b320011.244
Call lf401001.148
d-Palacios ph100000.182
Adams c400002.182
e-K.Ruiz ph101100.249
3-Abrams pr010000.160
Vargas ss501101.317

Oakland0000102002_5110
Washington1000001104_7111

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for C.Thomas in the 7th. b-struck out for Stevenson in the 7th. c-flied out for Garcia in the 10th. d-grounded out for Call in the 10th. e-singled for Adams in the 10th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 9th. 2-ran for Murphy in the 10th. 3-ran for K.Ruiz in the 10th.

E_Meneses (2). LOB_Oakland 10, Washington 12. 2B_Langeliers (5), L.Thomas (20). 3B_Pache (2), Call (1). HR_Langeliers (3), off Espino; Meneses (7), off N.Ruiz. RBIs_Langeliers 3 (10), Kemp (32), Brown (51), Meneses 4 (15), Cruz (64), Vargas (9), K.Ruiz (33). SB_Hernández (9), Vargas (2), Robles (14). CS_Robles (2). S_Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Garcia, Allen 2); Washington 8 (L.Thomas, Hernández 4, Meneses, Call 2). RISP_Oakland 4 for 11; Washington 4 for 18.

Runners moved up_García, Palacios. GIDP_Allen, Langeliers.

DP_Washington 2 (García, Vargas, Voit; Hernández, García, Voit).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk42-351146931.93
Payamps221100251.42
Moll, H, 15101103152.85
Puk, BS, 4-811-320013272.47
N.Ruiz, L, 0-1, BS, 0-12-3243112013.50
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Espino551106664.22
Arano110011194.50
McGee2-312211155.87
Edwards Jr.1-320001133.04
Ramírez110001102.99
Finnegan100000113.00
Harvey, W, 1-0112122322.88

Inherited runners-scored_Payamps 2-0, Moll 1-0, Puk 1-1, Edwards Jr. 1-1. HBP_Arano (Murphy), Moll (Hernández). WP_Waldichuk.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_4:02. A_26,877 (41,339).

