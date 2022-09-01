|Oakland
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|40
|7
|11
|7
|Kemp 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|L.Thomas cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Meneses rf
|6
|2
|4
|4
|Neuse pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brown rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Robles pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hernández 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Langeliers c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Call lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Thomas lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pache ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Abrams pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pinder ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|000
|010
|200
|2
|—
|5
|Washington
|100
|000
|110
|4
|—
|7
E_Meneses (2). DP_Oakland 0, Washington 2. LOB_Oakland 10, Washington 12. 2B_Langeliers (5), L.Thomas (20). 3B_Pache (2), Call (1). HR_Langeliers (3), Meneses (7). SB_Hernández (9), Vargas (2), Robles (14). S_Allen (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Waldichuk
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Payamps
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Moll H,15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Puk BS,4-8
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|N.Ruiz L,0-1 BS,0-1
|2-3
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Washington
|Espino
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Arano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McGee
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Edwards Jr.
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Finnegan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey W,1-0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
Payamps pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Arano (Murphy), Moll (Hernández). WP_Waldichuk.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_4:02. A_26,877 (41,339).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.