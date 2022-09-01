OaklandWashington
Totals385115Totals407117
Kemp 2b5111L.Thomas cf4210
Murphy dh4010Meneses rf6244
Neuse pr-dh0100Voit 1b4010
Brown rf5021Cruz dh4021
Garcia 1b3000Robles pr-dh0000
Vogt ph-1b1000García 2b4000
Machín 3b4120Hernández 3b3200
Langeliers c5123Call lf4010
C.Thomas lf2010Palacios ph1000
Pache ph-cf1110Adams c4000
Allen ss4000K.Ruiz ph1011
Stevenson cf2010Abrams pr0100
Pinder ph-lf2000Vargas ss5011

Oakland00001020025
Washington10000011047

E_Meneses (2). DP_Oakland 0, Washington 2. LOB_Oakland 10, Washington 12. 2B_Langeliers (5), L.Thomas (20). 3B_Pache (2), Call (1). HR_Langeliers (3), Meneses (7). SB_Hernández (9), Vargas (2), Robles (14). S_Allen (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Waldichuk42-351146
Payamps221100
Moll H,15101103
Puk BS,4-811-320013
N.Ruiz L,0-1 BS,0-12-324311
Washington
Espino551106
Arano110011
McGee2-312211
Edwards Jr.1-320001
Ramírez110001
Finnegan100000
Harvey W,1-0112122

Payamps pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Arano (Murphy), Moll (Hernández). WP_Waldichuk.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_4:02. A_26,877 (41,339).

