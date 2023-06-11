|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hawkins
|28:57
|3-8
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|1
|9
|Sykes
|27:11
|1-8
|4-4
|1-2
|2
|3
|7
|Austin
|31:03
|5-12
|1-4
|1-9
|1
|3
|11
|Atkins
|29:57
|4-13
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|1
|12
|Cloud
|30:08
|5-9
|5-5
|0-4
|5
|5
|19
|Walker-Kimbrough
|19:53
|2-3
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|8
|Meng
|13:06
|1-2
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|4
|Hines-Allen
|10:49
|0-4
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|3
|1
|Zahui B
|8:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|21-59
|18-22
|8-40
|14
|20
|71
Percentages: FG .356, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Cloud 4-6, Atkins 3-8, Walker-Kimbrough 2-2, Hawkins 1-4, Sykes 1-4, Meng 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Zahui B 2, Austin, Hawkins).
Turnovers: 18 (Austin 4, Cloud 4, Atkins 3, Hawkins 2, Sykes 2, Hines-Allen, Meng, Zahui B).
Steals: 8 (Hawkins 2, Sykes 2, Atkins, Austin, Meng, Zahui B).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Horston
|29:03
|4-10
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|6
|10
|Nurse
|28:11
|5-10
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|12
|Magbegor
|37:54
|6-12
|0-4
|1-7
|4
|1
|13
|Loyd
|33:58
|6-22
|3-3
|1-5
|5
|2
|16
|Turner
|7:59
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Dojkic
|23:23
|3-3
|5-5
|0-1
|4
|5
|12
|Melbourne
|15:23
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|Whitcomb
|10:44
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Russell
|7:26
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes
|3:27
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Guirantes
|2:32
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Fankam Mendjiadeu
|0:00
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|24-64
|12-16
|5-30
|18
|20
|65
Percentages: FG .375, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Nurse 2-4, Dojkic 1-1, Magbegor 1-4, Loyd 1-8, Guirantes 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Horston 0-1, Whitcomb 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Magbegor 4, Horston 2, Whitcomb).
Turnovers: 13 (Horston 4, Magbegor 4, Loyd 3, Dojkic, Melbourne).
Steals: 10 (Nurse 4, Magbegor 3, Dojkic 2, Melbourne).
Technical Fouls: Nurse, 1:17 fourth.
|Washington
|22
|24
|17
|8
|—
|71
|Seattle
|10
|11
|21
|23
|—
|65
A_13,213 (15,354). T_2:10.
