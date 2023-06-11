FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hawkins28:573-82-22-6119
Sykes27:111-84-41-2237
Austin31:035-121-41-91311
Atkins29:574-131-11-41112
Cloud30:085-95-50-45519
Walker-Kimbrough19:532-32-20-2208
Meng13:061-22-21-3224
Hines-Allen10:490-41-22-6031
Zahui B8:560-00-00-4020
Totals200:0021-5918-228-40142071

Percentages: FG .356, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Cloud 4-6, Atkins 3-8, Walker-Kimbrough 2-2, Hawkins 1-4, Sykes 1-4, Meng 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Zahui B 2, Austin, Hawkins).

Turnovers: 18 (Austin 4, Cloud 4, Atkins 3, Hawkins 2, Sykes 2, Hines-Allen, Meng, Zahui B).

Steals: 8 (Hawkins 2, Sykes 2, Atkins, Austin, Meng, Zahui B).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horston29:034-102-21-51610
Nurse28:115-100-02-41212
Magbegor37:546-120-41-74113
Loyd33:586-223-31-55216
Turner7:590-00-00-1000
Dojkic23:233-35-50-14512
Melbourne15:230-12-20-2132
Whitcomb10:440-30-00-2110
Russell7:260-10-00-1000
Holmes3:270-10-00-1100
Guirantes2:320-10-00-1000
Fankam Mendjiadeu0:000-00-00-0000
Totals200:0024-6412-165-30182065

Percentages: FG .375, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Nurse 2-4, Dojkic 1-1, Magbegor 1-4, Loyd 1-8, Guirantes 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Horston 0-1, Whitcomb 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Magbegor 4, Horston 2, Whitcomb).

Turnovers: 13 (Horston 4, Magbegor 4, Loyd 3, Dojkic, Melbourne).

Steals: 10 (Nurse 4, Magbegor 3, Dojkic 2, Melbourne).

Technical Fouls: Nurse, 1:17 fourth.

Washington222417871
Seattle1011212365

A_13,213 (15,354). T_2:10.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you