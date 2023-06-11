WASHINGTON (71)
Hawkins 3-8 2-2 9, Sykes 1-8 4-4 7, Austin 5-12 1-4 11, Atkins 4-13 1-1 12, Cloud 5-9 5-5 19, Hines-Allen 0-4 1-2 1, Zahui B 0-0 0-0 0, Meng 1-2 2-2 4, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3 2-2 8. Totals 21-59 18-22 71.
SEATTLE (65)
Horston 4-10 2-2 10, Nurse 5-10 0-0 12, Magbegor 6-12 0-4 13, Loyd 6-22 3-3 16, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Fankam Mendjiadeu 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Dojkic 3-3 5-5 12, Guirantes 0-1 0-0 0, Melbourne 0-1 2-2 2, Whitcomb 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 12-16 65.
|Washington
|22
|24
|17
|8
|—
|71
|Seattle
|10
|11
|21
|23
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_Washington 11-25 (Cloud 4-6, Atkins 3-8, Walker-Kimbrough 2-2, Hawkins 1-4, Sykes 1-4, Meng 0-1), Seattle 5-22 (Nurse 2-4, Dojkic 1-1, Magbegor 1-4, Loyd 1-8, Guirantes 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Horston 0-1, Whitcomb 0-2). Fouled Out_Washington None, Seattle 1 (Horston). Rebounds_Washington 40 (Austin 9), Seattle 30 (Magbegor 7). Assists_Washington 14 (Cloud 5), Seattle 18 (Loyd 5). Total Fouls_Washington 20, Seattle 20. A_13,213 (15,354)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.