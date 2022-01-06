|FG
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Matthews
|31
|2-6
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Roberts
|9
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Bey
|30
|4-9
|5-6
|0-3
|3
|2
|14
|Brown
|38
|7-16
|1-4
|1-2
|8
|2
|15
|Davis
|38
|7-12
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|1
|16
|Bajema
|21
|5-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|15
|Wilson
|16
|0-1
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Grant
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Fuller
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|10-14
|4-23
|17
|12
|74
Percentages: FG .443, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Bajema 5-8, Davis 2-4, Matthews 2-5, Bey 1-4, Brown 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Davis, Grant).
Turnovers: 6 (Fuller 2, Roberts 2, Matthews, Wilson).
Steals: 13 (Bey 4, Brown 3, Wilson 2, Davis, Grant, Matthews, Roberts).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battin
|13
|2-4
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|2
|6
|Carlson
|25
|5-8
|2-2
|3-7
|2
|1
|12
|Anthony
|35
|4-11
|2-4
|4-13
|4
|0
|10
|Stefanovic
|30
|5-12
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|3
|12
|Worster
|27
|4-9
|1-2
|0-7
|2
|5
|10
|Madsen
|21
|4-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|12
|Jenkins
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Brenchley
|9
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Gach
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mahorcic
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Thioune
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|7-11
|12-42
|18
|16
|68
Percentages: FG .474, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Madsen 4-5, Stefanovic 2-5, Worster 1-1, Anthony 0-1, Battin 0-1, Gach 0-1, Carlson 0-2, Jenkins 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Carlson 2, Anthony, Worster).
Turnovers: 19 (Stefanovic 4, Anthony 3, Carlson 3, Madsen 2, Worster 2, Battin, Brenchley, Gach, Jenkins, Thioune).
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|33
|41
|—
|74
|Utah
|37
|31
|—
|68
A_6,964 (15,000).