FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Matthews312-62-20-3118
Roberts91-50-01-3022
Bey304-95-60-33214
Brown387-161-41-28215
Davis387-120-00-54116
Bajema215-80-00-21015
Wilson160-12-21-3022
Grant110-10-00-1020
Fuller61-30-01-1002
Totals20027-6110-144-23171274

Percentages: FG .443, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Bajema 5-8, Davis 2-4, Matthews 2-5, Bey 1-4, Brown 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Davis, Grant).

Turnovers: 6 (Fuller 2, Roberts 2, Matthews, Wilson).

Steals: 13 (Bey 4, Brown 3, Wilson 2, Davis, Grant, Matthews, Roberts).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battin132-42-22-4226
Carlson255-82-23-72112
Anthony354-112-44-134010
Stefanovic305-120-02-52312
Worster274-91-20-72510
Madsen214-50-00-12112
Jenkins170-30-00-2020
Brenchley91-10-10-0212
Gach90-10-00-0000
Mahorcic71-10-00-1102
Thioune71-20-01-2112
Totals20027-577-1112-42181668

Percentages: FG .474, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Madsen 4-5, Stefanovic 2-5, Worster 1-1, Anthony 0-1, Battin 0-1, Gach 0-1, Carlson 0-2, Jenkins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Carlson 2, Anthony, Worster).

Turnovers: 19 (Stefanovic 4, Anthony 3, Carlson 3, Madsen 2, Worster 2, Battin, Brenchley, Gach, Jenkins, Thioune).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington334174
Utah373168

A_6,964 (15,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

