NORTH FLORIDA (0-2)
Hendricksen 2-15 6-7 11, Parker 5-10 1-2 11, Hicklen 6-15 3-3 19, Lanier 0-1 2-2 2, Placer 3-9 0-0 7, Berry 1-5 0-0 3, James 1-1 0-0 2, Aybar 5-11 1-2 12. Totals 23-67 13-16 67.
WASHINGTON (2-0)
Meah 4-7 0-0 8, Bajema 1-6 5-5 7, Bey 6-12 1-3 14, Fuller 2-7 3-3 7, Menifield 7-21 5-5 21, Kepnang 8-13 0-3 16, Wilson 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-72 14-19 75.
Halftime_North Florida 34-28. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 8-29 (Hicklen 4-11, Aybar 1-3, Placer 1-4, Berry 1-5, Hendricksen 1-6), Washington 3-13 (Menifield 2-4, Bey 1-2, Bajema 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Fuller 0-3). Fouled Out_Hendricksen, James. Rebounds_North Florida 35 (Hendricksen 9), Washington 42 (Bajema 11). Assists_North Florida 7 (Hicklen 3), Washington 13 (Fuller 7). Total Fouls_North Florida 18, Washington 17. A_6,786 (10,000).
