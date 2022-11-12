FGFTReb
NORTH FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hendricksen362-156-71-91511
Parker195-101-26-70411
Hicklen366-153-30-53019
Lanier160-12-22-3002
Placer353-90-00-0207
Berry261-50-00-1123
James181-10-02-6052
Aybar145-111-21-40212
Totals20023-6713-1612-3571867

Percentages: FG .343, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Hicklen 4-11, Aybar 1-3, Placer 1-4, Berry 1-5, Hendricksen 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hendricksen 2, Aybar).

Turnovers: 9 (Placer 4, Hendricksen 2, Aybar, James, Lanier).

Steals: 1 (Parker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Meah174-70-04-5038
Bajema381-65-51-11117
Bey346-121-30-71414
Fuller382-73-30-5727
Menifield377-215-52-23221
Kepnang238-130-34-101216
Wilson81-40-01-1032
Johnson50-20-01-1000
Totals20029-7214-1913-42131775

Percentages: FG .403, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Menifield 2-4, Bey 1-2, Bajema 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Fuller 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Kepnang 2, Meah 2, Bajema, Bey, Fuller, Wilson).

Turnovers: 5 (Bey 2, Fuller, Kepnang, Meah).

Steals: 5 (Fuller 2, Bey, Kepnang, Menifield).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Florida343367
Washington284775

A_6,786 (10,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you