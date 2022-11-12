|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hendricksen
|36
|2-15
|6-7
|1-9
|1
|5
|11
|Parker
|19
|5-10
|1-2
|6-7
|0
|4
|11
|Hicklen
|36
|6-15
|3-3
|0-5
|3
|0
|19
|Lanier
|16
|0-1
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Placer
|35
|3-9
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|7
|Berry
|26
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|James
|18
|1-1
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|5
|2
|Aybar
|14
|5-11
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|12
|Totals
|200
|23-67
|13-16
|12-35
|7
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .343, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Hicklen 4-11, Aybar 1-3, Placer 1-4, Berry 1-5, Hendricksen 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hendricksen 2, Aybar).
Turnovers: 9 (Placer 4, Hendricksen 2, Aybar, James, Lanier).
Steals: 1 (Parker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Meah
|17
|4-7
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|3
|8
|Bajema
|38
|1-6
|5-5
|1-11
|1
|1
|7
|Bey
|34
|6-12
|1-3
|0-7
|1
|4
|14
|Fuller
|38
|2-7
|3-3
|0-5
|7
|2
|7
|Menifield
|37
|7-21
|5-5
|2-2
|3
|2
|21
|Kepnang
|23
|8-13
|0-3
|4-10
|1
|2
|16
|Wilson
|8
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Johnson
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-72
|14-19
|13-42
|13
|17
|75
Percentages: FG .403, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Menifield 2-4, Bey 1-2, Bajema 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Fuller 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Kepnang 2, Meah 2, Bajema, Bey, Fuller, Wilson).
Turnovers: 5 (Bey 2, Fuller, Kepnang, Meah).
Steals: 5 (Fuller 2, Bey, Kepnang, Menifield).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Florida
|34
|33
|—
|67
|Washington
|28
|47
|—
|75
A_6,786 (10,000).
