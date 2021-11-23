|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Oduro
|34
|6-11
|9-12
|2-9
|0
|2
|21
|Cooper
|30
|7-12
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|4
|21
|Gaines
|34
|3-5
|6-6
|3-10
|2
|4
|13
|Johnson
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Schwartz
|29
|3-8
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|5
|7
|Hartwell
|32
|2-11
|4-4
|0-1
|4
|0
|10
|Jones
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|5
|2
|Gray
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Henry
|6
|0-1
|0-2
|2-2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|21-26
|10-33
|11
|23
|74
Percentages: FG .407, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Cooper 5-9, Hartwell 2-8, Gaines 1-1, Schwartz 1-3, Gray 0-1, Johnson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Oduro).
Turnovers: 14 (Schwartz 4, Cooper 2, Gray 2, Oduro 2, Hartwell, Henry, Johnson, Jones).
Steals: 3 (Gaines, Johnson, Oduro).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Matthews
|37
|3-7
|2-4
|2-5
|1
|2
|8
|Roberts
|31
|2-5
|0-1
|2-5
|0
|3
|4
|Bey
|19
|2-6
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|4
|7
|Brown
|37
|7-13
|8-9
|2-8
|4
|1
|23
|Davis
|34
|3-6
|3-4
|0-2
|4
|4
|10
|Fuller
|26
|6-11
|6-6
|0-3
|2
|3
|21
|Grant
|9
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Bajema
|7
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-52
|21-28
|8-27
|15
|18
|77
Percentages: FG .481, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Fuller 3-8, Brown 1-1, Bey 1-3, Davis 1-3, Bajema 0-1, Matthews 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown, Davis, Fuller, Grant).
Turnovers: 11 (Bey 2, Davis 2, Matthews 2, Roberts 2, Bajema, Brown, Fuller).
Steals: 10 (Brown 4, Davis 2, Bey, Fuller, Matthews, Roberts).
Technical Fouls: None.
|George Mason
|23
|51
|—
|74
|Washington
|31
|46
|—
|77
A_1,822 (10,000).