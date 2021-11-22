FGFTReb
GEORGE MASONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Oduro346-119-122-90221
Cooper307-122-20-02421
Gaines343-56-63-102413
Johnson110-30-00-0130
Schwartz293-80-01-7057
Hartwell322-114-40-14010
Jones161-20-02-4052
Gray90-10-00-0100
Henry60-10-22-2100
Totals20022-5421-2610-33112374

Percentages: FG .407, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Cooper 5-9, Hartwell 2-8, Gaines 1-1, Schwartz 1-3, Gray 0-1, Johnson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Oduro).

Turnovers: 14 (Schwartz 4, Cooper 2, Gray 2, Oduro 2, Hartwell, Henry, Johnson, Jones).

Steals: 3 (Gaines, Johnson, Oduro).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Matthews373-72-42-5128
Roberts302-50-12-5034
Bey192-62-21-3347
Brown377-138-92-84123
Davis343-63-40-24410
Fuller276-116-60-32321
Grant92-20-01-1014
Bajema70-20-20-0100
Totals20025-5221-288-27151877

Percentages: FG .481, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Fuller 3-8, Brown 1-1, Bey 1-3, Davis 1-3, Bajema 0-1, Matthews 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown, Davis, Fuller, Grant).

Turnovers: 11 (Bey 2, Davis 2, Matthews 2, Roberts 2, Bajema, Brown, Fuller).

Steals: 10 (Brown 4, Davis 2, Bey, Fuller, Matthews, Roberts).

Technical Fouls: None.

George Mason235174
Washington314677

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

