GEORGE MASON (4-1)
Oduro 6-11 9-12 21, Cooper 7-12 2-2 21, Gaines 3-5 6-6 13, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Schwartz 3-8 0-0 7, Hartwell 2-11 4-4 10, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 22-54 21-26 74.
WASHINGTON (3-2)
Matthews 3-7 2-4 8, Roberts 2-5 0-1 4, Bey 2-6 2-2 7, Brown 7-13 8-9 23, Davis 3-6 3-4 10, Fuller 6-11 6-6 21, Grant 2-2 0-0 4, Bajema 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 25-52 21-28 77.
Halftime_Washington 31-23. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 9-23 (Cooper 5-9, Hartwell 2-8, Gaines 1-1, Schwartz 1-3, Gray 0-1, Johnson 0-1), Washington 6-20 (Fuller 3-8, Brown 1-1, Bey 1-3, Davis 1-3, Bajema 0-1, Matthews 0-4). Fouled Out_Schwartz, Jones. Rebounds_George Mason 33 (Gaines 10), Washington 27 (Brown 8). Assists_George Mason 11 (Hartwell 4), Washington 15 (Brown, Davis 4). Total Fouls_George Mason 23, Washington 18.