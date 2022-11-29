SEATTLE (5-1)
Chatfield 2-4 2-2 6, Rajkovic 4-10 0-0 10, Udenyi 0-5 0-0 0, Schumacher 5-13 4-4 15, Tyson 7-18 0-0 18, Grigsby 4-12 0-0 10, Reiley 1-3 0-0 2, Williamson 0-2 0-0 0, Lloyd 0-4 0-0 0, Penn 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 24-73 8-8 66.
WASHINGTON (6-1)
Brooks 6-14 7-9 20, Meah 7-7 4-4 18, Bajema 5-10 5-5 16, Bey 4-5 2-2 10, Fuller 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 0-3 0-1 0, Kepnang 2-5 4-4 8, Menifield 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 26-52 22-26 77.
Halftime_Seattle 40-38. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 10-40 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 2-7, Penn 1-1, Schumacher 1-8, Williamson 0-2, Lloyd 0-4), Washington 3-13 (Fuller 1-2, Brooks 1-3, Bajema 1-4, Bey 0-1, Menifield 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Reiley. Rebounds_Seattle 37 (Chatfield 9), Washington 32 (Meah 7). Assists_Seattle 12 (Schumacher 5), Washington 14 (Bey 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 20, Washington 13.
