FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatfield312-42-24-9046
Rajkovic264-100-02-50010
Udenyi200-50-02-4230
Schumacher325-134-42-45115
Tyson347-180-02-70118
Grigsby204-120-01-30410
Reiley181-30-02-2352
Williamson100-20-02-3020
Lloyd70-40-00-0100
Penn31-22-20-0105
Totals20024-738-817-37122066

Percentages: FG .329, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 2-7, Penn 1-1, Schumacher 1-8, Williamson 0-2, Lloyd 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Reiley, Williamson).

Turnovers: 14 (Grigsby 3, Rajkovic 3, Reiley 3, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Lloyd, Tyson).

Steals: 5 (Chatfield 2, Rajkovic, Reiley, Schumacher).

Technical Fouls: Reiley, 12:00 first.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks346-147-91-60320
Meah287-74-43-71218
Bajema325-105-50-51016
Bey364-52-20-24110
Fuller232-60-00-3325
Johnson190-30-10-1320
Kepnang152-54-41-6038
Menifield120-20-10-2200
Totals20026-5222-265-32141377

Percentages: FG .500, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Fuller 1-2, Brooks 1-3, Bajema 1-4, Bey 0-1, Menifield 0-1, Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Johnson 2, Kepnang 2, Bajema, Brooks, Meah).

Turnovers: 15 (Fuller 3, Meah 3, Bajema 2, Brooks 2, Johnson 2, Kepnang 2, Menifield).

Steals: 10 (Bey 3, Fuller 3, Johnson 2, Brooks, Menifield).

Technical Fouls: None.

Seattle402666
Washington383977

.

