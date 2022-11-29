|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chatfield
|31
|2-4
|2-2
|4-9
|0
|4
|6
|Rajkovic
|26
|4-10
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|10
|Udenyi
|20
|0-5
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|3
|0
|Schumacher
|32
|5-13
|4-4
|2-4
|5
|1
|15
|Tyson
|34
|7-18
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|1
|18
|Grigsby
|20
|4-12
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|10
|Reiley
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|2-2
|3
|5
|2
|Williamson
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|Lloyd
|7
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Penn
|3
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|24-73
|8-8
|17-37
|12
|20
|66
Percentages: FG .329, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 2-7, Penn 1-1, Schumacher 1-8, Williamson 0-2, Lloyd 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Reiley, Williamson).
Turnovers: 14 (Grigsby 3, Rajkovic 3, Reiley 3, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Lloyd, Tyson).
Steals: 5 (Chatfield 2, Rajkovic, Reiley, Schumacher).
Technical Fouls: Reiley, 12:00 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|34
|6-14
|7-9
|1-6
|0
|3
|20
|Meah
|28
|7-7
|4-4
|3-7
|1
|2
|18
|Bajema
|32
|5-10
|5-5
|0-5
|1
|0
|16
|Bey
|36
|4-5
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|1
|10
|Fuller
|23
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|5
|Johnson
|19
|0-3
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|Kepnang
|15
|2-5
|4-4
|1-6
|0
|3
|8
|Menifield
|12
|0-2
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-52
|22-26
|5-32
|14
|13
|77
Percentages: FG .500, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Fuller 1-2, Brooks 1-3, Bajema 1-4, Bey 0-1, Menifield 0-1, Johnson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Johnson 2, Kepnang 2, Bajema, Brooks, Meah).
Turnovers: 15 (Fuller 3, Meah 3, Bajema 2, Brooks 2, Johnson 2, Kepnang 2, Menifield).
Steals: 10 (Bey 3, Fuller 3, Johnson 2, Brooks, Menifield).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Seattle
|40
|26
|—
|66
|Washington
|38
|39
|—
|77
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.