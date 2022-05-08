|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Atkins
|34:29
|6-17
|7-7
|1-4
|5
|3
|20
|Hines-Allen
|29:15
|5-14
|0-0
|4-8
|3
|4
|11
|Austin
|35:04
|6-8
|1-1
|2-10
|1
|4
|13
|Cloud
|29:20
|7-13
|1-1
|0-6
|6
|4
|19
|Walker-Kimbrough
|35:22
|3-12
|4-4
|1-5
|1
|3
|10
|Machida
|18:44
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|1
|0
|Jones
|15:41
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Benzan
|2:05
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|29-69
|13-13
|8-38
|21
|21
|78
Percentages: FG .420, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Cloud 4-7, Jones 1-2, Hines-Allen 1-3, Atkins 1-5, Machida 0-1, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Austin).
Turnovers: 15 (Hines-Allen 4, Machida 4, Austin 3, Cloud 3, Walker-Kimbrough).
Steals: 5 (Cloud 2, Atkins, Jones, Walker-Kimbrough).
Technical Fouls: Hines-Allen, 6:21 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCoughtry
|12:51
|1-5
|4-4
|0-4
|2
|1
|6
|Shepard
|36:10
|6-12
|2-2
|4-12
|4
|3
|16
|Fowles
|27:49
|5-12
|3-3
|3-8
|0
|2
|13
|Banham
|12:10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Powers
|23:16
|2-13
|2-3
|3-3
|3
|2
|6
|Sims
|26:11
|4-10
|1-5
|0-3
|3
|2
|10
|Carleton
|26:05
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|0
|Turner
|19:27
|3-6
|3-3
|0-3
|3
|1
|11
|Achonwa
|10:25
|1-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Milic
|5:36
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|23-66
|15-22
|10-36
|17
|18
|66
Percentages: FG .348, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Shepard 2-4, Turner 2-4, Sims 1-2, Banham 0-1, McCoughtry 0-1, Powers 0-1, Carleton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 8 (McCoughtry 2, Milic 2, Carleton, Fowles, Shepard, Sims).
Turnovers: 15 (Sims 3, Turner 3, Fowles 2, McCoughtry 2, Milic 2, Powers 2, Achonwa).
Steals: 6 (Powers 2, Fowles, McCoughtry, Sims, Turner).
Technical Fouls: Lynx, 7:26 second.
|Washington
|24
|23
|21
|10
|—
|78
|Minnesota
|19
|4
|22
|21
|—
|66
A_8,134 (19,356). T_2:02.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.