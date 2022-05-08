FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Atkins34:296-177-71-45320
Hines-Allen29:155-140-04-83411
Austin35:046-81-12-101413
Cloud29:207-131-10-66419
Walker-Kimbrough35:223-124-41-51310
Machida18:440-10-00-4310
Jones15:412-40-00-1125
Benzan2:050-00-00-0100
Totals200:0029-6913-138-38212178

Percentages: FG .420, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Cloud 4-7, Jones 1-2, Hines-Allen 1-3, Atkins 1-5, Machida 0-1, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Austin).

Turnovers: 15 (Hines-Allen 4, Machida 4, Austin 3, Cloud 3, Walker-Kimbrough).

Steals: 5 (Cloud 2, Atkins, Jones, Walker-Kimbrough).

Technical Fouls: Hines-Allen, 6:21 third.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McCoughtry12:511-54-40-4216
Shepard36:106-122-24-124316
Fowles27:495-123-33-80213
Banham12:100-30-00-0110
Powers23:162-132-33-3326
Sims26:114-101-50-33210
Carleton26:050-20-00-3110
Turner19:273-63-30-33111
Achonwa10:251-20-20-0012
Milic5:361-10-00-0042
Totals200:0023-6615-2210-36171866

Percentages: FG .348, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Shepard 2-4, Turner 2-4, Sims 1-2, Banham 0-1, McCoughtry 0-1, Powers 0-1, Carleton 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 8 (McCoughtry 2, Milic 2, Carleton, Fowles, Shepard, Sims).

Turnovers: 15 (Sims 3, Turner 3, Fowles 2, McCoughtry 2, Milic 2, Powers 2, Achonwa).

Steals: 6 (Powers 2, Fowles, McCoughtry, Sims, Turner).

Technical Fouls: Lynx, 7:26 second.

Washington2423211078
Minnesota194222166

A_8,134 (19,356). T_2:02.

