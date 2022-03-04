|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Guerrier
|31
|5-12
|2-4
|1-5
|0
|2
|16
|Dante
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|4
|Harmon
|31
|6-13
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|1
|17
|Richardson
|31
|0-3
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|2
|0
|Young
|35
|5-16
|4-5
|3-5
|7
|3
|14
|Williams
|20
|3-8
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|6
|Kepnang
|16
|2-7
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|4
|4
|Soares
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Bittle
|7
|2-3
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|26-68
|9-16
|13-35
|11
|20
|67
Percentages: FG .382, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Guerrier 4-9, Harmon 2-6, Richardson 0-1, Soares 0-1, Williams 0-2, Young 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Dante 2, Bittle, Kepnang, Soares).
Turnovers: 11 (Richardson 4, Young 3, Dante, Guerrier, Harmon, Kepnang).
Steals: 6 (Young 2, Guerrier, Kepnang, Richardson, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Matthews
|38
|9-13
|5-6
|2-6
|0
|0
|25
|Roberts
|32
|8-10
|2-3
|6-16
|0
|5
|18
|Bey
|38
|1-7
|0-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|3
|Brown
|40
|7-16
|11-13
|0-3
|4
|3
|25
|Fuller
|23
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|0
|0
|Bajema
|25
|2-10
|2-4
|0-4
|0
|4
|7
|Wilson
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|20-28
|9-39
|7
|15
|78
Percentages: FG .458, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Matthews 2-4, Bey 1-5, Bajema 1-7, Fuller 0-1, Brown 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bajema 2, Bey 2, Fuller).
Turnovers: 9 (Fuller 3, Roberts 2, Bajema, Bey, Brown, Matthews).
Steals: 5 (Bey 2, Bajema, Brown, Fuller).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oregon
|23
|44
|—
|67
|Washington
|33
|45
|—
|78
A_8,922 (10,000).