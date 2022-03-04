FGFTReb
OREGONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Guerrier315-122-41-50216
Dante142-40-01-6014
Harmon316-133-50-10117
Richardson310-30-01-7320
Young355-164-53-57314
Williams203-80-20-1036
Kepnang162-70-04-5044
Soares151-20-00-1122
Bittle72-30-03-4024
Totals20026-689-1613-35112067

Percentages: FG .382, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Guerrier 4-9, Harmon 2-6, Richardson 0-1, Soares 0-1, Williams 0-2, Young 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Dante 2, Bittle, Kepnang, Soares).

Turnovers: 11 (Richardson 4, Young 3, Dante, Guerrier, Harmon, Kepnang).

Steals: 6 (Young 2, Guerrier, Kepnang, Richardson, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Matthews389-135-62-60025
Roberts328-102-36-160518
Bey381-70-20-4013
Brown407-1611-130-34325
Fuller230-20-00-4300
Bajema252-102-40-4047
Wilson40-10-01-2020
Totals20027-5920-289-3971578

Percentages: FG .458, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Matthews 2-4, Bey 1-5, Bajema 1-7, Fuller 0-1, Brown 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bajema 2, Bey 2, Fuller).

Turnovers: 9 (Fuller 3, Roberts 2, Bajema, Bey, Brown, Matthews).

Steals: 5 (Bey 2, Bajema, Brown, Fuller).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oregon234467
Washington334578

A_8,922 (10,000).

