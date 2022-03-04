OREGON (18-12)
Guerrier 5-12 2-4 16, Dante 2-4 0-0 4, Harmon 6-13 3-5 17, Richardson 0-3 0-0 0, Young 5-16 4-5 14, Williams 3-8 0-2 6, Kepnang 2-7 0-0 4, Soares 1-2 0-0 2, Bittle 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 26-68 9-16 67.
WASHINGTON (15-14)
Matthews 9-13 5-6 25, Roberts 8-10 2-3 18, Bey 1-7 0-2 3, Brown 7-16 11-13 25, Fuller 0-2 0-0 0, Bajema 2-10 2-4 7, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 20-28 78.
Halftime_Washington 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 6-23 (Guerrier 4-9, Harmon 2-6, Richardson 0-1, Soares 0-1, Williams 0-2, Young 0-4), Washington 4-19 (Matthews 2-4, Bey 1-5, Bajema 1-7, Fuller 0-1, Brown 0-2). Fouled Out_Roberts. Rebounds_Oregon 35 (Richardson 7), Washington 39 (Roberts 16). Assists_Oregon 11 (Young 7), Washington 7 (Brown 4). Total Fouls_Oregon 20, Washington 15. A_8,922 (10,000).