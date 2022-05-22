|Washington
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|8
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|Hernández 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Soto rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adams ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Franco 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Brosseau ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Strnge-Gordon ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Washington
|011
|600
|000
|—
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
E_Brosseau (4), Peterson (2). DP_Washington 3, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Washington 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Thomas 2 (5), Ruiz (9). HR_Taylor (3). S_Peterson (1).
|5
|7
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:03. A_39,822 (41,900).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
