WashingtonMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals408148Totals31282
Hernández 2b4221Wong 2b3010
Ruiz c5111McCutchen lf4011
Soto rf5012Yelich dh4000
Cruz dh3021Tellez 1b3010
Adams ph-dh2010Renfroe rf4010
Bell 1b5000Narváez c4000
Hernandez lf4120Taylor cf4121
Franco 3b4220Peterson 3b3110
Thomas cf4122Brosseau ss2010
Strnge-Gordon ss4111

Washington0116000008
Milwaukee0000200002

E_Brosseau (4), Peterson (2). DP_Washington 3, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Washington 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Thomas 2 (5), Ruiz (9). HR_Taylor (3). S_Peterson (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Sanchez W,3-3572221
Rogers11-310000
Cishek2-300011
Finnegan100002
Rainey100001
Milwaukee
Peralta L,3-2365512
Suter253302
Perdomo330000
Milner100002

Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:03. A_39,822 (41,900).

