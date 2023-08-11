OaklandWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33262Totals338128
E.Ruiz cf5000Abrams ss4010
Bleday lf4110L.Thomas rf4110
Gelof 2b3110Meneses dh5010
Brown 1b3000K.Ruiz c4321
Diaz 3b4012Smith 1b3110
Soderstrom dh4000Vargas 3b4224
Langeliers c3020Garrett lf3021
Butler rf4000Alu 2b3112
Allen ss3010Call cf3010

Oakland2000000002
Washington02011031x8

E_Smith (7). DP_Oakland 0, Washington 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Washington 8. 2B_Gelof (7). HR_K.Ruiz (13), Vargas (4), Alu (1). SB_Langeliers (2), Allen (4). SF_Alu (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Blackburn L,2-352-384443
Erceg2-312200
Long12-332211
Washington
Adon322223
Abbott W,1-111-310011
Garcia H,212-300001
Ferrer H,4110000
Weems220013

HBP_Erceg (L.Thomas). WP_Adon.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:52. A_22,651 (41,376).

