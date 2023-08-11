|Oakland
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|33
|8
|12
|8
|E.Ruiz cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bleday lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|L.Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gelof 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Meneses dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Ruiz c
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Smith 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Soderstrom dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Garrett lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Butler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Call cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Washington
|020
|110
|31x
|—
|8
E_Smith (7). DP_Oakland 0, Washington 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Washington 8. 2B_Gelof (7). HR_K.Ruiz (13), Vargas (4), Alu (1). SB_Langeliers (2), Allen (4). SF_Alu (1).
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_Erceg (L.Thomas). WP_Adon.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:52. A_22,651 (41,376).
