WashingtonSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals388118Totals34383
Thomas rf4111Kim 2b3111
García 2b5220Tatis Jr. rf-cf5011
Candelario 3b5333Soto lf5011
Meneses dh5023Machado 3b4010
Dickerson lf2010Bogaerts ss4010
Garrett ph-lf1001Cronenworth 1b3000
Ruiz c5000Cruz dh4020
Smith 1b4000Nola c2000
D.Hill cf4100Carpenter ph0000
Abrams ss3120Dixon pr-rf1110
Grisham cf1100
Sánchez ph-c2000

Washington1000025008
San Diego0000101013

E_Dickerson (2), T.Hill 2 (2). DP_Washington 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 10. 2B_Dickerson (6), Candelario (24), Meneses (18), Dixon (3). HR_Candelario (10), Kim (8). SB_Abrams (8), Grisham (7). SF_Garrett (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Gore W,4-6551129
Thompson H,62-300030
La Sorsa H,11-300001
Weems211100
Espino2-321112
Harvey1-300000
San Diego
Lugo L,3-4573304
T.Hill11-325000
Honeywell Jr.12-320010
García100001

Lugo pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_T.Hill (Abrams), Honeywell Jr. (Thomas).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, John Libka; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:09. A_41,503 (40,222).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you