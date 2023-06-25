|Washington
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kim 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|García 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Tatis Jr. rf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Candelario 3b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Soto lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Meneses dh
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hill cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Carpenter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Dixon pr-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sánchez ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|100
|002
|500
|—
|8
|San Diego
|000
|010
|101
|—
|3
E_Dickerson (2), T.Hill 2 (2). DP_Washington 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 10. 2B_Dickerson (6), Candelario (24), Meneses (18), Dixon (3). HR_Candelario (10), Kim (8). SB_Abrams (8), Grisham (7). SF_Garrett (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Gore W,4-6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Thompson H,6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|La Sorsa H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weems
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Espino
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Harvey
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Lugo L,3-4
|5
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|T.Hill
|1
|1-3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Honeywell Jr.
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Lugo pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_T.Hill (Abrams), Honeywell Jr. (Thomas).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, John Libka; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:09. A_41,503 (40,222).
