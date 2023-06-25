|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|1
|5
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|García 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Candelario 3b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.261
|Meneses dh
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.293
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|a-Garrett ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|D.Hill cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|6
|12
|Kim 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.251
|Tatis Jr. rf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Soto lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.273
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.210
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.142
|b-Carpenter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|1-Dixon pr-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Grisham cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|c-Sánchez ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Washington
|100
|002
|500_8
|11
|1
|San Diego
|000
|010
|101_3
|8
|2
a-sacrificed for Dickerson in the 6th. b-walked for Nola in the 6th. c-struck out for Grisham in the 6th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 6th.
E_Dickerson (2), T.Hill 2 (2). LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 10. 2B_Dickerson (6), Candelario (24), Meneses (18), Dixon (3). HR_Candelario (10), off Lugo; Kim (8), off Weems. RBIs_Candelario 3 (36), Meneses 3 (39), Garrett (17), Thomas (39), Tatis Jr. (36), Kim (26), Soto (41). SB_Abrams (8), Grisham (7). SF_Garrett.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Smith, D.Hill, Thomas, Candelario); San Diego 5 (Soto, Machado, Cronenworth, Sánchez 2). RISP_Washington 4 for 13; San Diego 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Cruz. GIDP_Nola.
DP_Washington 1 (Abrams, García, Smith); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Bogaerts, Tatis Jr.).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, W, 4-6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|9
|104
|3.89
|Thompson, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|22
|3.52
|La Sorsa, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Weems
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|2.19
|Espino
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|13.50
|Harvey
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.55
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo, L, 3-4
|5
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|84
|4.01
|T.Hill
|1
|1-3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.94
|Honeywell Jr.
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|3.32
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.32
Inherited runners-scored_La Sorsa 3-0, Harvey 2-0, T.Hill 2-1, Honeywell Jr. 2-2. HBP_T.Hill (Abrams), Honeywell Jr. (Thomas).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, John Libka; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:09. A_41,503 (40,222).
