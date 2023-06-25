WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38811815
Thomas rf411101.295
García 2b522001.274
Candelario 3b533300.261
Meneses dh502301.293
Dickerson lf201000.272
a-Garrett ph-lf100111.258
Ruiz c500000.227
Smith 1b400000.255
D.Hill cf410000.211
Abrams ss312001.235

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34383612
Kim 2b311121.251
Tatis Jr. rf-cf501102.286
Soto lf501103.273
Machado 3b401011.253
Bogaerts ss401001.256
Cronenworth 1b300012.210
Cruz dh402000.242
Nola c200000.142
b-Carpenter ph000010.178
1-Dixon pr-rf111000.217
Grisham cf110010.207
c-Sánchez ph-c200002.205

Washington100002500_8111
San Diego000010101_382

a-sacrificed for Dickerson in the 6th. b-walked for Nola in the 6th. c-struck out for Grisham in the 6th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 6th.

E_Dickerson (2), T.Hill 2 (2). LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 10. 2B_Dickerson (6), Candelario (24), Meneses (18), Dixon (3). HR_Candelario (10), off Lugo; Kim (8), off Weems. RBIs_Candelario 3 (36), Meneses 3 (39), Garrett (17), Thomas (39), Tatis Jr. (36), Kim (26), Soto (41). SB_Abrams (8), Grisham (7). SF_Garrett.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Smith, D.Hill, Thomas, Candelario); San Diego 5 (Soto, Machado, Cronenworth, Sánchez 2). RISP_Washington 4 for 13; San Diego 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Cruz. GIDP_Nola.

DP_Washington 1 (Abrams, García, Smith); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Bogaerts, Tatis Jr.).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, W, 4-65511291043.89
Thompson, H, 62-300030223.52
La Sorsa, H, 11-30000170.00
Weems211100212.19
Espino2-3211122713.50
Harvey1-30000033.55
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo, L, 3-4573304844.01
T.Hill11-325000202.94
Honeywell Jr.12-320010373.32
García10000175.32

Inherited runners-scored_La Sorsa 3-0, Harvey 2-0, T.Hill 2-1, Honeywell Jr. 2-2. HBP_T.Hill (Abrams), Honeywell Jr. (Thomas).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, John Libka; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:09. A_41,503 (40,222).

