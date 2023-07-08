|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|4
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.355
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|A.García rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Grossman lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Jung 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.276
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Jankowski lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Duran dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|7
|1
|7
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Thomas rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Candelario dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.261
|Meneses 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|D.Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Garrett lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|L.García 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Call cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.219
|Texas
|000
|201
|000_3
|8
|1
|Washington
|431
|000
|00x_8
|12
|1
E_Semien (6), Abrams (14). LOB_Texas 6, Washington 4. 2B_Lowe (25), Taveras (15), Meneses (20). 3B_L.García (4). HR_Jung (18), off Irvin; Jung (19), off Weems; Candelario (13), off Heaney; Meneses (5), off Heaney; Call (5), off Heaney. RBIs_Jung 3 (56), Candelario 3 (43), Meneses 2 (45), Call 2 (23). SB_Thomas (8), Abrams (13). CS_Call (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Lowe 2, A.García); Washington 2 (Meneses, Ruiz). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Washington 2 for 4.
GIDP_Duran.
DP_Texas 1 (Heim, Semien, Heim); Washington 1 (Abrams, L.García, Meneses).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, L, 5-6
|3
|8
|8
|7
|1
|4
|72
|4.71
|Anderson
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|39
|3.86
|Burke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.03
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 2-5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|79
|4.60
|Weems
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|2.21
|Finnegan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.41
|Willingham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|8.44
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tom Hanahan.
T_2:12. A_29,402 (41,376).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.