TexasWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34383Totals358127
Semien 2b3000Abrams ss4120
Seager ss4000Thomas rf4220
Lowe 1b4020Candelario dh4113
A.García rf3100Meneses 1b4122
Grossman lf0000D.Smith 1b0000
Jung 3b4223Ruiz c4000
Heim c4010Garrett lf4000
Jankowski lf-rf4010Vargas 3b4010
Duran dh4010L.García 2b3220
Taveras cf4010Call cf4122

Texas0002010003
Washington43100000x8

E_Semien (6), Abrams (14). DP_Texas 1, Washington 1. LOB_Texas 6, Washington 4. 2B_Lowe (25), Taveras (15), Meneses (20). 3B_L.García (4). HR_Jung 2 (19), Candelario (13), Meneses (5), Call (5). SB_Thomas (8), Abrams (13).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Heaney L,5-6388714
Anderson430003
Burke110000
Washington
Irvin W,2-5552221
Weems231101
Finnegan100002
Willingham100000

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tom Hanahan.

T_2:12. A_29,402 (41,376).

