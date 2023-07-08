|Texas
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|7
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Candelario dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|A.García rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Meneses 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Grossman lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jung 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duran dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.García 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Call cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Texas
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
|Washington
|431
|000
|00x
|—
|8
E_Semien (6), Abrams (14). DP_Texas 1, Washington 1. LOB_Texas 6, Washington 4. 2B_Lowe (25), Taveras (15), Meneses (20). 3B_L.García (4). HR_Jung 2 (19), Candelario (13), Meneses (5), Call (5). SB_Thomas (8), Abrams (13).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tom Hanahan.
T_2:12. A_29,402 (41,376).
