WASHINGTON (80)
Delle Donne 7-14 3-3 18, Sykes 4-8 0-0 8, Austin 4-9 2-4 10, Atkins 5-11 0-0 12, Cloud 6-12 3-3 16, Hawkins 2-3 0-0 4, Hines-Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Zahui B 0-0 0-0 0, Meyers 1-4 0-0 2, Walker-Kimbrough 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 33-69 8-10 80.
CHICAGO (59)
Copper 2-13 2-2 7, Smith 4-8 5-6 13, E.Williams 3-7 0-0 6, C.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Mabrey 2-11 3-3 8, Bertsch 1-6 5-5 7, Koné 1-1 0-0 2, Parks 1-2 0-0 3, Soule 0-1 0-0 0, Anigwe 1-2 1-2 3, Evans 1-4 3-3 5. Totals 18-61 19-21 59.
|Washington
|25
|18
|16
|21
|—
|80
|Chicago
|9
|21
|14
|15
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Washington 6-19 (Walker-Kimbrough 2-2, Atkins 2-6, Delle Donne 1-2, Cloud 1-5, Hawkins 0-1, Sykes 0-3), Chicago 4-17 (Parks 1-2, C.Williams 1-3, Copper 1-3, Mabrey 1-3, Bertsch 0-2, Evans 0-2, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 41 (Sykes 11), Chicago 30 (Smith 8). Assists_Washington 20 (Sykes 5), Chicago 14 (C.Williams 9). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Chicago 15. A_6,158 (10,387)
